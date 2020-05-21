As Twitchy recently reported, John Gleeson, the retired judge Judge Emmet Sullivan has appointed to look into the possibility of charging Michael Flynn with contempt of court for perjury, said he’d have his amicus brief filed by June 10. It looks like an appeals court panel isn’t willing to wait around that long for Sullivan to explain what he’s going to do about dropping the case.

Appeals court gives the judge overseeing Michael Flynn's case 10 days to respond on case dismissal legal tangles https://t.co/CxmakYTccw pic.twitter.com/oQCHTsf7KF — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 21, 2020

CNN reports:

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn may not need to wait months for answers in court to the Justice Department dropping his case. A three-judge appeals court panel ordered the trial judge overseeing Flynn’s case, Emmet Sullivan, to explain by June 1 what the court should do with Flynn’s emergency request to force the dismissal of his case. The Justice Department, which is seeking to drop the lying charge to which Flynn pleaded guilty, is also allowed to chime in, the appeals court said. … On Tuesday, Sullivan set a schedule to hear arguments well into July about whether he must dismiss the case against Flynn, as the Justice Department has requested.

Just dismiss the case, clown.

BREAKING: Appeals Court Orders Flynn Judge to Explain Actions Regarding Case’s Dismissalhttps://t.co/4FAYtXKfFA — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 21, 2020

He should've known this was coming 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Virginia MontaQ (@MontaqVirginia) May 21, 2020

He did. All he did was slow the process giving the Dems more time to prepare. — Eric Armstrong (@EZDUZZIT82) May 21, 2020

this judge will drag his feet and you know it. — sue kelley (@suekell01497357) May 21, 2020

It must kill CNN to post this. Their narrative is falling apart fast! — The Other Bob (@whatsbobsname) May 21, 2020

I don’t understand why the court didn’t quickly reverse the lower court decision and remand for the entry of a dismissal. Why the need for an explanation since the DOJ has moved to dismiss? — Trace Howard (@howardtracel) May 21, 2020

This dirtbag judge has some ‘splainin’ to do. What a political hack joke, and sitting on the bench, no less. #BeNotAfraid #IStandWithFlynn #ObamaGate — Brenda Brockett (@MTTraumamama) May 21, 2020

Well thank God there's at least SOMEONE in the judiciary who's willing to question this boob of a man. — bLuSouI (@rPyUqT7vJdXn03B) May 21, 2020

Hey @CNN and @MSNBC, time to fire up the spin machine. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Deplorable in MI🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@1DiamondDave1) May 21, 2020

It looks like Sullivan might not be able to drag this out until the election after all.

