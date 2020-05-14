We’re so old, we remember when a Teen Vogue columnist could drop a hot take like this one and leave it up with no shame:

That attitude seems to be shared by a lot of American universities, who don’t seem at all concerned about expelling young men accused of sexual harassment without granting them due process. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos rolled back Obama-era guidance about campus sexual assault and restored due process to the equation, and now she’s being sued by the ACLU over it.

Yahoo News reports:

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ revised federal guidelines on how sexual assault allegations should be handled on college and K-12 campuses is the target of a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, claiming the changes would “inflict significant harm” on victims and “dramatically undermine” their civil rights.

The suit, filed on behalf of four advocacy groups for sexual assault survivors, including Know Your IX and Girls for Gender Equity, is the first that attempts to block the Department of Education’s new provisions before they go into effect on Aug. 14.

The rules championed by DeVos effectively bolster the rights of due process for those accused of sexual assault and harassment, allowing for live hearings and cross examinations.

The suit even manages to bring COVID-19 into the equation: “This new federal effort to weaken Title IX makes it more difficult for victims of sexual harassment or sexual assault to continue their educations and needlessly comes amid a global pandemic,” reads the suit.

So the ACLU wants to go back to campus kangaroo courts composed of gender studies adjuncts where the accused isn’t shown the evidence and can’t face or cross-examine his accuser?

Good point.

