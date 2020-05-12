There’s been no decision on the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the government’s case against Michael Flynn in light of newly released FBI interview notes, but CBS News’ Catherine Herridge and others are reporting that Judge Emmet G. Sullivan is allowing amicus briefs to be filed.

#FLYNN No decision motion to dismiss but Judge Sullivan allows amicus briefs – timing to follow “Given the current posture of this case, the Court anticipates that individuals and organizations will seek leave of the Court to file..pursuant to. Civil Rule 7 @CBSNews @ClareHymes22 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 12, 2020

In other words:

Judge Emmet Sullivan said that he would allow interested parties to weigh in on Michael Flynn's case, an unusual move for a criminal prosecution. He said "at the appropriate time," he'll set a schedule for "the submission of any amicus curiae briefs."https://t.co/a5qtZqRT5z — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 12, 2020

Amicus briefs are legal documents filed in appellate court cases by non-litigants with a strong interest in the subject matter. The briefs advise the court of relevant, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION or arguments that the court might WISH to consider. BS code for kicking the can. — HBMuzik (@HBConservative1) May 12, 2020

Judge Emmet G. Sullivan just signaled he’s not interested in the law, due process, equal rights, or justice. He already called Flynn a traitor in open court, and now he’s going to invite left-wing lawyers write his final order against Flynn for him. https://t.co/UFO7ZEn74u — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 12, 2020

The judge is allowing a bunch of libs to express their emotions for a while. They don’t have evidence so they want to write some letters to reinforce their mental state of mind. Basically. — TheDayOfTheRope (@SwingInPublic) May 12, 2020

Translation: The judge is covering for Obama. He is another Obama wingman. This case has a vector to Obama. Now the game moves to a different level. Maybe a lower level. — Abyss (@abyss_now) May 12, 2020

I guess he has to give LawFare etc. that last voice to cry. — Francis David ⭐⭐⭐ WWG1WGA (@Francis79729817) May 12, 2020

Wow. Beyond disappointing. After the bizarre "traitor" incident, I guess not a real surprise. Travesty. — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) May 12, 2020

Has anyone thought about investigating Sullivan? — Andrew (@AGimpsey) May 12, 2020

There still is a trial ongoing, but it is not Mike Flynn's trial; it is Judge Emmett Sullivan's trial. Was he just an innocent dupe (albeit quite a naive one), or is he a Deep-State player… — Corner Pundit (@PhilJoh08339769) May 12, 2020

We just might see a judge removed from the bench then. — Question Everything (OBAMAGATE) (@Questio94548766) May 12, 2020

Yep, Sullivan is opening soliciting for Leftists lawyers to submit legal arguments he can comb through to try to make the case to sentence @GenFlynn despite Flynn seeking withdrawal of the plea and the DOJ dropping the case. — Lefty Says What? (@LeftyWhat) May 12, 2020

We knew he was going to do this. It will backfire bigly in his face. — Quinn Dixsept (@QDixsept) May 12, 2020

I was afraid he would pull something — Deplorable Trumpster🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@letsdoitq) May 12, 2020

DOJ needs to keep dropping bombs. Sullivan is compromised. — Tymeizhere (@tymeizhere) May 12, 2020

Biggest white collar coup ever against President Donald Trump. Signed sealed and delivered by the democrat party and liberal media — American Citizen (@JjMm__6691) May 12, 2020

What a circus. Holy hell. — km (@km62457441) May 12, 2020

Going to look like Amazon book reviews — Alex (@alexinmontana) May 12, 2020

We know anti-Trump groups like Lawfare will file briefs blasting AG Barr. With this decision, Judge Sullivan might have just turned his courtroom and this case into a huge circus. Will groups who support the Rule of Law and are appalled at how Flynn was treated file briefs too? — id est (@idestINT) May 12, 2020

He wants those liberal groups to give him an excuse aka the reasoning not to drop the case against Flynn. Sullivan hates Flynn — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) May 12, 2020

Is he just playing his part in the resistance? — Sam (@CadleSam) May 12, 2020

The judge is allowing the loony liberal left to go on a parade and say how awful Flynn is (see also letter from ex-DOJ employees) before dismissing the case. — BeatleJuice ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@sfranzese) May 12, 2020

It's so obvious that our country is being destroyed by the people who were suppose to follow the rule of law. When they abuse their power, delay a speedy trial or fail to give due process, then we don't have a country. We are a banana republic. #Flynn #ObamaGate #DeepState — NoBueno (@michellnav1) May 12, 2020

Twilight Zone. Utter incompetence or a political activist sits on the bench. Maybe both. — AutumnNavy (@AutumnNavy) May 12, 2020

Bottom Line: They want to drag this out and delay dismissing the case in an attempt to get Trump to pardon him so that they can complain about Trumphttps://t.co/XkBii10DZF — Natasha (@Ghoulina_Girl) May 12, 2020

