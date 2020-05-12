As Twitchy reported earlier, ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos tossed a few softballs at Joe Biden on “Good Morning America,” who bristled at reports that he’s “hiding” in Delaware and said he’s anxious to get back on the campaign trail.

Stephanopoulos did grow a spine though and pushed back on Biden’s claim that he knew nothing about the investigation into Michael Flynn — borrowing a line from his former boss, he likely heard it on the news when everyone else did. But then after Biden went on a rant about how the whole thing was a distraction from the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, Stephanopoulos reminded him about that January 5, 2017 meeting in the Oval Office where just about everybody tied up in the Russian collusion scandal was gathered. Only then did he admit that, yes, he knew. Barack Obama did too, but we don’t think he’ll admit to it publically anytime soon.

He didn’t misunderstand the question.

Biden knew, and Obama knew as well — it’s all out in the open now.

