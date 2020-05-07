We were wondering who would have the hottest take on the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss charges against Michael Flynn, and it looked like it was going to be a run-off between Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler. But then Rep. Ilhan Omar’s take came across our Twitter feed and edged out Schiff. You see, Flynn’s exoneration is a consequence of white privilege.

Flynn, whose life and career was pretty much destroyed, would probably disagree about that “blink of an eye” thing.

So Omar, who’d love to see a federal agency like ICE abolished, is suddenly a fan of dirty cops at the FBI using a perjury trap to find someone guilty when he wasn’t even the subject of a criminal investigation? Weird.

