We were wondering who would have the hottest take on the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss charges against Michael Flynn, and it looked like it was going to be a run-off between Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler. But then Rep. Ilhan Omar’s take came across our Twitter feed and edged out Schiff. You see, Flynn’s exoneration is a consequence of white privilege.

White privilege at work. https://t.co/KfqzcvwXiV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 7, 2020

Millions of people—mostly black and Latino men—spend years in jail trying to prove their innocence. Some die in jail. Michael Flynn was exonerated for crimes *he admitted to* with the blink of an eye. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 7, 2020

Flynn, whose life and career was pretty much destroyed, would probably disagree about that “blink of an eye” thing.

Always race with you. Always. — Terry Nelson (@Sodjacket) May 7, 2020

Can you comment on anything, anything at all, and not inject race into it? — Lorelai 🇺🇸 (@Lorelai72838933) May 7, 2020

Aaaand there it is. The race card. — Judi Spann (@judispannAPR) May 8, 2020

Man, you are a fraud if there ever was one. — Silly (@sillyssilly) May 7, 2020

If a blink of an eye lasts 3 years… — MJ (@maryh475190) May 7, 2020

The “blink of an eye” took years, a change of lawyers, financial and reputational ruin, and sullying a war hero.

But thanks for making it about his race, ghoul.

Also, notwithstanding your race, the wheels of justice seem to be slow when it comes to your own alleged misconduct. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) May 8, 2020

Surely you can't be so dense as to not realize that the way they entrapped @GenFlynn is the exact way half of those people ended up in those jails…ffs. — Llotus_11 ⏳ (@11Llotus) May 7, 2020

You forgot to mention he was set up. — Dezi 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Dezi42170019) May 7, 2020

They had no probable cause, to question him. You know this. — Boomer Jeff (@shurtcircuit) May 8, 2020

The guy running the prosecution literally resigned. But sure, don't mention that. — OxfordComma (@OxfordComma6) May 8, 2020

He was pressured to take the deal which happens often unfortunately. They were going to charge his son if he didn’t. You could include those details which you know but that would just ruin your tweet — Costas Vrahimis (@cvrahimis) May 8, 2020

You are a disgrace. Gen Flynn fought for our country his entire life. You’ve been working to undermine every aspect of it after America has given you everything https://t.co/hIymESgl9l https://t.co/xlMgdAiYjx — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) May 8, 2020

Cry more — NotEssentialNYCguy (@somenycguy) May 8, 2020

So Omar, who’d love to see a federal agency like ICE abolished, is suddenly a fan of dirty cops at the FBI using a perjury trap to find someone guilty when he wasn’t even the subject of a criminal investigation? Weird.

