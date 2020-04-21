As Twitchy reported a couple of days ago, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio rolled out his snitch hotline for people to report social distancing violators. That backfired almost immediately as people posted photos of de Blasio walking in the park, riding the subway, hitting the YMCA, and leading a parade through Chinatown.

The New York Post is reporting that the mayor is also receiving plenty of obscene photos and Hilter memes as well.

“The inundation of off-color texts was so large the city had to temporarily shut down the service,” the Post reports.

