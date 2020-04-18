There was quite a bit of pork, of course, in Congress’s first pass at a relief bill for people and businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis. The centerpiece of the complaints was the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which received $25 million in aid (negotiated down from $35 million). The Free Beacon reported that just hours after the relief bill was signed, the Center sent out an email informing members of the National Symphony Orchestra that they would no longer be paid. And then the media reported that the Center would be furloughing 60 percent of full-time staff after laying off 725 part-time staff.

We’re sure Americans will be equally glad to know that Harvard University’s student newspaper, The Crimson, reported this week that Harvard would be receiving $9 million in relief through the CARES Act.

A lot of people noted that Harvard has an endowment fund of around $40 billion.

All of this while the Democrats block further aid for small businesses that operate on month-to-month revenue.

