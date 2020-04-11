We apologize for having already done a post on Virginia Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam today about his newly signed common-sense gun control laws, but that was Friday. A day later, he’s back on Twitter telling us how proud he is to sign new laws that repeal discriminatory language from Virginia’s books. That “reconciliation tour” he took of places like black colleges after a yearbook photo emerged of him wearing either blackface or a Klan hood surfaced must have really touched him.

I am proud to sign new laws that repeal discriminatory language from Virginia’s books, give localities control over Confederate monuments in their communities, and begin the process of replacing Virginia’s statue of Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/MbMo7F85MV — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 11, 2020

So one law creates a commission to figure out whose statue should replace Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol — that will be good news to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who way back in August of 2017 urged then-Speaker Paul Ryan to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol building; the poor thing has had to walk past those since, what, 1987?

Racial discrimination is rooted in many of the choices about who and what to honor in Virginia, and in many of the laws that have historically governed this Commonwealth. That version of history has been given prominence and authority for far too long. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 11, 2020

Is it going to be replaced with a statue of @GovernorVA in Klan robes and blackface? — Gentleman Jon (@GentlemanJonD) April 11, 2020

So were you wearing the hood? — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) April 11, 2020

Can you still moonwalk? 😀 pic.twitter.com/s1aK44Fo0S — Dog Poop (@abadpherson) April 11, 2020

Thanks Coonman! — Cloudfox (@Cloudfox13) April 11, 2020

Does that include yearbooks? — David Kelly on the Harrowdown Hill (@Harrowdown2018) April 11, 2020

Congrats! You're officially the worst governor in VA history — The Sinistral Bassist (@SinistralBass) April 11, 2020

Even if every monument in VA is removed, it will never erase the Democratic Party's long (and continuing) history of racism. — Dreadnought Investigations, LLC (@DreadnoughtVA) April 11, 2020

Quit trying to erase Democrat history. — Hell Yeah (@CarrierCalloway) April 11, 2020

If you're into sanitizing history, you could always claim you got busted wearing whiteface. What an embarrassment you are. — Kelly Quinn (@SenderaGypsy) April 11, 2020

You're a national embarrassment. — Todd (@ArgrovesTodd) April 11, 2020

You’re a disgrace for everything that America stands for. You were handed a state with a history of freedom, hard work, respect, honor & integrity. Now you ride the spirit & values which made our country great into the ground. You’re just a puppet for tyrants like @MikeBloomberg — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Morris F.🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@MorrisF56319135) April 11, 2020

Hey Northam just because we’re in a pandemic doesn’t mean some of us Virginians have forgotten that you’re a black face, baby killing piece of shit. — Aymee Gunter (@ADG8010) April 11, 2020

You should step down. You’re an abomination to the Bill of Rights — Its still me… (@letsgetupsidedn) April 11, 2020

How much longer must members of Congress suffer walking past that Robert E. Lee statue while Virginia’s commission does its work to find a replacement?

