The Western New York regional director for both Sens. Hillary Clinton and Kirsten Gillibrand has lost her job at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute after telling Trump supporters on Facebook that if COVID-19 is just a hoax they should refuse ventilators and just “chew some ibuprofen” if they’ve contracted the virus.

The Buffalo News reports that Laura Krolczyk, Roswell Park’s vice president for external affairs, was fired after an investigation into her remarks, while a co-worker, Lisa LaTrovato, is on leave for her comments, which were publicized by Michael Caputo.

Roswell Park VP Laura Krolczyk (former Hillary Clinton Senate staffer) fired over Facebook posts wishing coronavirus death on Trump supporters https://t.co/e4Esloolq2 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 28, 2020

We see people wish the coronavirus and death on Trump supporters on Twitter all the time, but it’s really something coming from someone in the health care industry.

The Buffalo News reports:

Krolczyk replied: “Trump supporters need to pledge to give up their ventilators for someone else … and not go to the hospital.” LaTrovato responded: “I think they should be the only ones in packed churches on Sunday.” Krolczyk then said: “They should barricade themselves in there and ride this out.” LaTrovato replied: “Yup.” Later, another Facebook user wrote: “Wow, just wow, so your saying we decide who lives and dies based on political views? Great plan (thumbs up emoji).” Krolczyk responded: “That’s literally what he’s saying. Take your ‘wow’ and comprehend what your hero is saying. Your hero is saying YOU don’t need a ventilator. So don’t take one.” Krolczyk added: “Also don’t cash your stimulus check. It’s all a hoax. Chew some ibuprofen and be on with your day.”

CONGRATULATIONS TAXPAYERS!

We all pay former Hillary Clinton staffer Laura Krolczyk $226,850 annually at @RoswellPark as the senior executive spokesperson where she posts publicly on Facebook during the workday about ways she can assure Trump voters get COVID19. @DaveMcKinley2 pic.twitter.com/Ch3dj9LoBW — Read/Watch The Ukraine Hoax! 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@MichaelRCaputo) March 27, 2020

Here are the workday public Facebook posts made by @RoswellPark senior executive spokesman Laura Krolczyk, former Hillary Clinton advisor, on how to assure Trump voters get COVID19. pic.twitter.com/mX3jtHhMog — Read/Watch The Ukraine Hoax! 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@MichaelRCaputo) March 27, 2020

And it's odd how just 3 days ago @RoswellPark head @DocCandace was on YouTube directing the public not to post inflammatory information on social media. Her senior executive spokesman actually did the taping, but apparently disagreed. (About 2:20 in) https://t.co/OC0uodH0Yb — Read/Watch The Ukraine Hoax! 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@MichaelRCaputo) March 28, 2020

Believe it or not, we’re very wary of people losing their jobs over social media posts, but damn, that was cold.

Ya hate to see it, but these women have no business working there. Not a good look for a *health care* institution's executives to be wishing death on folks who don't happen to share their politics. Man, this virus really is driving the kooks out of the woodwork. Yowsa!🤦‍♀️ — Neverevernever, nope – not ever! (@leilanitexas) March 28, 2020

Wow. People have such dark hearts. Hatred consumes. https://t.co/Ll4tVsJ2rM — Kingfreak49 (@Kingfreak491) March 28, 2020

The loving left on display. Again. https://t.co/0XkYW86x9O — GaTechFan (@techneek10) March 28, 2020

