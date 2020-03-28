The Western New York regional director for both Sens. Hillary Clinton and Kirsten Gillibrand has lost her job at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute after telling Trump supporters on Facebook that if COVID-19 is just a hoax they should refuse ventilators and just “chew some ibuprofen” if they’ve contracted the virus.

The Buffalo News reports that Laura Krolczyk, Roswell Park’s vice president for external affairs, was fired after an investigation into her remarks, while a co-worker, Lisa LaTrovato, is on leave for her comments, which were publicized by Michael Caputo.

We see people wish the coronavirus and death on Trump supporters on Twitter all the time, but it’s really something coming from someone in the health care industry.

The Buffalo News reports:

Krolczyk replied: “Trump supporters need to pledge to give up their ventilators for someone else … and not go to the hospital.”

LaTrovato responded: “I think they should be the only ones in packed churches on Sunday.”

Krolczyk then said: “They should barricade themselves in there and ride this out.”

LaTrovato replied: “Yup.”

Later, another Facebook user wrote: “Wow, just wow, so your saying we decide who lives and dies based on political views? Great plan (thumbs up emoji).”

Krolczyk responded: “That’s literally what he’s saying. Take your ‘wow’ and comprehend what your hero is saying. Your hero is saying YOU don’t need a ventilator. So don’t take one.”

Krolczyk added: “Also don’t cash your stimulus check. It’s all a hoax. Chew some ibuprofen and be on with your day.”

Believe it or not, we’re very wary of people losing their jobs over social media posts, but damn, that was cold.

