This segment from CBS News is getting a lot of attention Wednesday. CBS News’ reporter headed to Miami to ask young people on spring break if they were concerned about the coronavirus, but they were pretty unanimously more concerned about having a good time. “If I get corona, I get corona.”

A lot of people might not be on this planet anymore when these clowns crowd back into an airplane and bring the virus home.

