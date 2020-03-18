This segment from CBS News is getting a lot of attention Wednesday. CBS News’ reporter headed to Miami to ask young people on spring break if they were concerned about the coronavirus, but they were pretty unanimously more concerned about having a good time. “If I get corona, I get corona.”

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

@BernieSanders I see why you’re losing primaries now — Ruark Wicka🥁 (@gr8society) March 18, 2020

Raise the voting age to 30 — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) March 18, 2020

……….ummm…………..my son is 21 and I have him on lockdown. Away from his crew, my 82 year old mom…He can survive a few weeks without cheap beer. Lock everything down since they can’t think about anyone but themselves. — Martha Byrne (@MarthaByrne10) March 18, 2020

These kids are going to watch these clips of themselves in 10 years and cringe the way I do when I see a Facebook status from 2005-2010 — BushelAndAPeck (@mfriel25) March 18, 2020

Our grandparents were asked to go to war we asked these assholes to stay home on the couch and they can’t even do that. — Chris Nilan (@KnucklesNilan30) March 18, 2020

For my birthday trip I learned a language of a country I wanted to go to. Took me a year.

But I cancelled it because no matter how much fun it would be, it's not an essential trip.

We are all in it together.

And I hope karma is watching those drunk germballs… — Lana D (@lanaRu52) March 18, 2020

Half these kids already look like they have a virus. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) March 18, 2020

They need to quarantine this dude ASAP pic.twitter.com/F9I5VBh5PR — Nobou (@NouveauBougee) March 18, 2020

the consequences of their actions are breaking my heart for all the people who just lost their jobs and are going to lose a spouse/a parent/a grandparent or anyone else they love. @CBSNews – please use your platform to tell everyone to stay inside. — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) March 18, 2020

like, how do I explain to you that other people exist — Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) March 18, 2020

Reckless, self centered, uncaring people who feel immortal, entitled & indifferent to the risk they are posing to the rest of the world are why we have to worry even more about this nightmare of a #pandemic. They will rejoin their normal neighbors without care for those at risk. — B Tweets (@my_tweets_9) March 18, 2020

Will someone please update us on how their grandparents are doing in three months? — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) March 18, 2020

Nice work killing Grandma. — Beer for Robots (@woolly_mammoths) March 18, 2020

A great deal of society is trash. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 18, 2020

I would like to slap everyone in this video. pic.twitter.com/WoRELYJbiH — ᔕOᑕƖᗩᒪᒪƳ ᗪƖᔕƬᗩᑎƬ (@LesAtNight) March 18, 2020

When the hospital beds are full and there’s no one to save them from alcohol poisoning, there may be a different tune. — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) March 18, 2020

Some proud parents out there! — Shelley (@sherman21) March 18, 2020

He wins "douchebag of the day" award. — D. Lowther (@dlowther715) March 18, 2020

Narcissism is the worst disease that ever befell Humanity. — ☮️(((Michael Welch)))💙 (@MichaelWelchAct) March 18, 2020

I don't wanna be on this planet anymore — єmrαh 💍(fan account) (@skinnysel) March 18, 2020

A lot of people might not be on this planet anymore when these clowns crowd back into an airplane and bring the virus home.

