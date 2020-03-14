The Daily Mail reports this week that Mexico is considering closing its northern border to keep Americans from brining the coronavirus into the country. Mexico has only 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and no deaths.

We haven’t checked on the Mexican media, so we’re not sure if they’re denouncing Mexico’s health minister as xenophobic.

Mexico is considering closing its border to stop Americans bringing coronavirus into its country https://t.co/crjGjlnPQq — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 13, 2020

Well Mexico that is a great idea!! Close your borders. When Mexico does this maybe it will lessen the illegal drugs and illegal people from coming into the US plus anything else unwanted. Thanks Mexico for doing this !!!!! — Joy (@Joy17123083) March 13, 2020

As far as we know, fears of the coronavirus haven’t slowed illegal immigration into the U.S., but we could look into it.

Yes please! — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) March 14, 2020

Good. Keep it closed. — 🇺🇸 Two-Tier Justice (@Quid_Pro_Joe00) March 13, 2020

The more borders the better! — ros quartz (@rosquartz2) March 14, 2020

wait so border control works? — tj detweiler (@dsonoiki) March 13, 2020

Please do. It will cut down on the measles outbreaks and typhus epidemic on our southern border coming north — McQ (@cultcommoncore) March 14, 2020

I’m assuming closing it in both directions? You know, to stop the drugs that flow in. — Darren Lenick (@dflenick) March 13, 2020

They should build a wall — 🍀O’Dhonnabhain🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) March 13, 2020

They should build a wall to keep us Americans from entering illegally. — Jim Ferriter (@jim_ferriter) March 14, 2020

Maybe Mexico really will pay for a wall. — 𝚎𝚡𝚙𝚊𝚝𝚓𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚗𝚘 ✂️🐍 (@realexpatjourno) March 14, 2020

Hey, I have a great idea, why not help pay the U.S. to finish building the wall along the Mexico/U.S. border. The wall will help keep out Americans, coming into Mexico illegally. — T Bordelon (@tbordelon225) March 14, 2020

Mexico pays for the wall! pic.twitter.com/17SVWu9yLy — Miss America (@SweetSoaps) March 13, 2020

How racist of them — Lee (@lee_bail83) March 14, 2020

That’s racist 😂😂😂😂 — Christina (@deepdeplorable2) March 14, 2020

Wow super racist https://t.co/xqsmDozWTj — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 14, 2020

Wait, I thought a country determining who can and can't come in is racist? It's only racist if the USA does it. Every other nation is allowed to enforce their immigration laws. — Sara Romero-La Puente (@sromerolapuente) March 13, 2020

Well there it is. Cue the outrage machine. Is it <<RACIST>> when Mexicans close their borders? 🧐 Do tell! @maddow @ananavarro @AOC @Acosta @jaketapper — Rebecca Text TRUMP 88022 (@wepray4potus) March 14, 2020

Smart of them… oh and pic.twitter.com/5AKIXGQhm4 — Charles Mulligan (@CharlesMullig15) March 14, 2020

Fake news?

This note is not correct. I listened to the complete press conference myself. Mexican authorities never said, neither remotely implied, that the 🇺🇸🇲🇽 border would be closed. The editor or @DailyMail must change this headline. — Viri Ríos (@Viri_Rios) March 14, 2020

