Here’s a bit of news that flew under the radar this weekend. The Alabama Senate passed 22-3 a bill that would criminalize sex-change surgeries and the use of puberty blockers and opposite-sex hormones to youth under the age of 19.

The bill is called the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.

The state’s already in trouble with liberals because Alabama’s governor signed the state’s pro-life Human Rights Protection Act.

The Christian Post reports:

Sen. Shay Shelnutt, R-Trussville, was the sponsor of the legislation and he stressed that the practices should not be performed on children because of their inability to give consent.

“I just don’t think and others don’t think that kids should be given experimental drugs or surgeries that could have irreversible consequences for the rest of their life,” Shelnutt said.

“Kids are not fully developed until later in life. I think we can all agree that kids aren’t capable of making certain decisions until certain ages. And so, we want to just stop these procedures from happening in Alabama.”

The ACLU of Alabama had come out with a video opposing the bill, saying it would “deny medical care to transgender youth.”

Technically, they haven’t “legalized the torture of children and teens” yet — the governor has yet to sign the legislation.

Alabama sort of leads the country in passing legislation that makes Hollywood freak out, so let’s see where this goes and how long it will take Alyssa Milano to catch on and call for another state boycott.

