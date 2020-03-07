Sorry for being ableist and ageist Bernie Bros and Russians, but come on, man! We’d love to see a rigorous debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, who promises he will beat Trump like a drum, but there are gaffes and then there are gaffes.
How is this real? pic.twitter.com/qt8hiDrfbm
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) March 7, 2020
Oh, and he also said that he’s a lifelong Obidenbama Democrat.
"I'm an Obiden-Bama Democrat!"
– @JoeBiden
From his *seven minute* speech today. Amid widespread concerns about his mental fitness, Biden can't go seven minutes without putting his foot in his mouth.
He's in no condition to beat Trump.pic.twitter.com/Vd8rJhuzeG
— Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) March 7, 2020
— Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) March 7, 2020
We almost hate to say it because she’s so horrible, but … the Democrats passed up Elizabeth Warren for this?
It's true. We can only reelect Donald Trump.
— Electro Delecto ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ElectricMonk69) March 7, 2020
Guys. This is sad. They cannot put him on the ballot.
— StLouisFan (@louis_the1) March 7, 2020
Any minute now they will enter Hillary as his running mate…
— Cheryl 🇺🇸 (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@cheryleliz) March 7, 2020
The debates should be a blast!
— BL🇺🇸 (@Ipcress5691) March 7, 2020
My goodness
— 🇺🇸 You Know The Thing 🤦 (@k_ovfefe2) March 7, 2020
If he doesn’t have a script to read, he falls apart. What is wrong with Democrats? The thought of @JoeBiden making any significant decision is frightening.
— MountainMama66🌿 (@mountain_mama66) March 8, 2020
I’m not sure Biden even makes it to the convention
— Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 7, 2020
He doesn’t. This is all staged. Hillary waiting in the wings.
— Believe the Word ✝️ (@BrightRedPill) March 7, 2020
370 million people in this country, about half of which are Democrats, and THIS is the best person the Democratic Party could choose to represent them? Seriously? Trump is going to kill this guy in the debates.
— Tom Nicholas (@TomNicholas529) March 7, 2020
That's horrible. President Trump will annihilate him on the debate stage.
— Angela🇺🇸 (@StormIsComing45) March 7, 2020
But the media says it’s Bernie Bros and Trump supporters making it up that he is mentally deteriorating 😐
— Trump2020⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@summerscs2020) March 7, 2020
But but but but but he stutters, you haters.
/s
— mzpinca (@mikhail1973) March 7, 2020
I'd be very concerned if he won the nomination and then appointed Hillary as his VP.
To be honest, this is my biggest fear. Somehow the Dems will rig the election, he'll win, and die in office of a "heart attack".
— SpyYourLie (@SpyYourLie) March 8, 2020
It's too bad his loved ones wont step in on this.
— Daniel oneil (@30Oneil) March 7, 2020
The DNC is a criminal organization and will stop at nothing to regain power.
— Johanna Scharf (@JohannaScharf) March 8, 2020
Dementia or heart attack, these are your two choices for Democratic President. Choose your VP wisely.
— NE Fan (@BabaOTownshend) March 7, 2020
Oh my. This is painful
— 🇺🇸 Sheri V. 🇺🇸 🐎🐾 California Deplorable (@777Snv) March 7, 2020
Oh man this has to stop, I feel absolutely sorry for this man.
— Wanda Miller💞🇺🇸💞(◍•ᴗ•◍)❤🇺🇸💞 (@wandalou58) March 8, 2020
That person in the audience who started clapping him on… pic.twitter.com/soRS6aaJ62
— @JoMichigan (@JoMichigan1) March 8, 2020
And this is after resting for 3 days…this is bad. Really bad.
— J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) March 8, 2020
Tom Perez’s best work on display.
— Stuart McClay Smith (@stuartmcsmith) March 7, 2020
The "help, mommy!" look at the end was the pitiful cherry on top. Biden's main problem (on top of his real problems) is that he tries to "power through" his incoherence, and only winds up even more incoherent. This is nothing short of elder abuse by the people pushing him to run
— monkeyfresh (@monkeyfresh1) March 8, 2020
That has to be doctored right?
— Jen Foard (@jfoard) March 7, 2020
Wait. Is this for real?? I’m being serious.
— The Silence Forte (@forte_silence) March 8, 2020
Oh, it's real.
— JoyBelle💋 (@joybellesshadow) March 8, 2020
This crap almost makes me feel sorry for him.
There’s no way he can face Trump. My guess is he’s retired right after he wins the primary & then they nominate their real candidate.
Proving that the establishment Dems will vote for a cheese sandwich if it has a D next to it.
— Teal “Deboosted” FOLLOW LIMITED (@sirenidica) March 8, 2020
