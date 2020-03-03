We’re not sure how many tens of millions of dollars it took, but Michael Bloomberg has chalked up his first win by taking American Samoa.
Based on 100% of precincts reporting, ABC News now says that Bloomberg has won American Samoa. https://t.co/0Csy4MGNK3
— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) March 4, 2020
Bloomberg wins! Based on 100% of precincts reporting, Michael Bloomberg has won the American Samoa caucus.
— Rick Klein (@rickklein) March 4, 2020
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Michael Bloomberg has won the caucus in American Samoa. He's poised to pick up all 6 delegates from the US territory in the South Pacific. https://t.co/5UXhjibc4T
— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 4, 2020
Well, Bloomberg can say that he won a primary. He wins American Samoa. Somehow, Tulsi is in second. pic.twitter.com/U0sCXlZqJF
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) March 4, 2020
I want to know what is going on in American Samoa pic.twitter.com/BYY4AOmX7c
— Sam Dolnick (@samdolnick) March 4, 2020
BREAKING: Bloomberg buys I mean wins the American Samoa caucus.
— Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) March 4, 2020
Money can't buy you love…but it can buy you American Samoa.
— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 4, 2020
1/2 billion spent for 6 votes in American Samoa.
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 4, 2020
I knew he had this one in the bag.
— Crassius Vianium (@felixviani) March 4, 2020
Momentum!
— adub (@AlanWindham) March 4, 2020
After spending all that money there it would have been awkward if he didn’t
— Robert Britchkow (@RobTheGrey72) March 4, 2020
Major leverage at the Democratic convention for this.
— The Civil Liberal (@cfthepodcast) March 4, 2020
Ok, but Bloomberg also owns American Samoa as a vacation retreat, so that’s expected.
— Ted Dunne (@teddunne) March 4, 2020
Some good news for Tulsi Gabbard — she’s back on the debate stage:
Tulsi Gabbard has one delegates out of American Samoa. She will be on the debate stage.
Warren still has not won a delegate as far as I can tell. 👀
— Star Stuff (@BernieBroStar) March 4, 2020
And by winning one delegate in American Samoa, Tulsi Gabbard has earned back a spot on the debate stage. pic.twitter.com/SXe2CiTXpa
— Scott Bixby (@scottbix) March 4, 2020
