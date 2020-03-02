We try to steer away from tweets about Joe Biden being senile or having dementia — we’re not doctors here, and dementia is a horrible thing and nothing to joke about — but sometimes you just have to wonder. Biden was praised to the hilt for his victory speech after winning South Carolina … praised by the media elite who were praising God that they might not have to vote for Bernie Sanders after all. But this … this is just terrible.

This is bad.

Biden insists he’s going to beat Trump like a drum, but those debates are going to be brutal.

Trending

Have you seen President Trump at a rally? He just goes off teleprompter and improvises for as long as he wants, and he loves doing it.

We’re old enough to get that reference.

