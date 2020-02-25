It’s a huge mystery to us why African-Americans seem to be throwing their support behind Joe “Put Y’all Back in Chains” Biden, but Pete Buttigieg certainly would like to know Biden’s secret: it’s well documented that Buttigieg’s African-American support is practically zero. (It didn’t help that his campaign used stock photos from Kenya to represent the black South Carolinians who endorsed or supported him.)

The rest of the candidates were quiet about this Monday, and maybe it will come up at Tuesday night’s debate, but Buttigieg saluted Virginia for making steps toward hair justice.

Hair discrimination is racial discrimination. I salute the Virginia legislature for passing this law to prohibit discrimination based on hair style. It’s time for Washington to show such courage and finally pass the CROWN Act. https://t.co/PWuqZa9Ojs — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 25, 2020

CNN explains that the CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” would prevent incidents like the one in which a student was told to cut his dreadlocks if he wanted to walk at his high school graduation.

We’re pretty good with dreads at graduation, and it seems like something better argued at the school board level, but Buttigieg’s all-in for racial justice.

Weird, you weren't so big on fighting racism in South Bend — THANK U MARIANNE (@orbgangsters) February 25, 2020

PANDERING so obvious. Try to be more subtle. — Monices Pieces (@Monices_Pieces) February 25, 2020

Hair discrimination? What the hell is that? — Debra Kelly (@DebraKe98192288) February 25, 2020

It's time for government to get out of peoples hair! — Truckster1 🇺🇸❌ (@truckster1) February 25, 2020

Omg. Do you have “hot sauce” in your bag too? — Todd Appel 🌹 (@ToddAppel) February 25, 2020

Wtf? Today's it hair and what is it going to be tomorrow pete? Then what about the next day? — Farmerusty58 (@farmerusty58) February 25, 2020

Pete Buttigieg, Panderer-in-Chief! — Nathaniel Festinger (@natefestinger) February 25, 2020

These are your priorities? Wow… — Hemi Man (@captnhemi) February 25, 2020

You CANNOT BE SERIOUS!!!!!! — nxtmrs smoltz (@nxtmrssmoltz) February 25, 2020

Pete, sucks to say it, but your history and actions as mayor of South Bend speak way louder than any pandering you make these days. Was excited for you when you first came on the scene, but you're a disappointing empty suit. Step aside and let Bernie or Warren win. — Shutter Kane (@thelastholdout) February 25, 2020

🙄 Well Pete just locked down the hair vote. Good job. — ✨SEA3 (@SEAtherton3) February 25, 2020

We all know that the only reason you’re tweeting about this is because you want black people to change their minds about you. I don’t think it’s gonna work. — Matt Mungan (@mattmungan) February 25, 2020

Someone trick Pete into getting cornrows — tee thirty four (@TeeThirtyFour) February 25, 2020

POC don’t like you, this won’t help. — Cats for Universal Basic Income 🧢 (@women_yang) February 25, 2020

Hmmm seems opportunistic 🤔🤔 — Julián Soto (@commonjules_) February 25, 2020

Because hair style is definitely the most important thing right now. — AllOthersBringData (@winter19sprite) February 25, 2020

Is this serious? — Malcom Bellweather (@MBellweather) February 25, 2020

You know you’re privileged when your hairstyle is a damn issue — John (@FriedmanWorship) February 25, 2020

Oh come on! Did you not realize how this would be interpreted? The worst part of election years is the sudden concern about issues POC deal with all the freaking time. Not just 10 months before you need their vote. — Metavivor ❤More4StageIV💚💛💙💟 (@pinkbungadoo) February 25, 2020

Focus, my man. — deeeefunded (@deeeefunded) February 25, 2020

This might help Buttigieg if he gets that coveted vice-presidential nod; he can always point to his record (a tweet) on hair justice.

