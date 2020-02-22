We don’t know what they’re serving as a victory celebration over at Bernie Sanders HQ — maybe he’s just inhaled too much pot and patchouli — but the elderly socialist with three houses is tweeting that he’s going to take the momentum from Nevada and roll right through Texas after he’s secured the Democratic nomination. Bookmark it.

Don't tell @realDonaldTrump this because he'll get very nervous—we're going to beat him in Texas. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 23, 2020

I see you've never actually been to Texas — Frank Hart (@FrankHartII) February 23, 2020

The dude’s Twitter handle is “Bernie is my Real Dad.”

Sorry mate, I am rooting for you but that is politically impossible pic.twitter.com/KwojVNxzVL — Andres de la Parra (@anddelaparra) February 23, 2020

You endorsed a communist for President in 1980. Who the hell in Texas would vote for you? pic.twitter.com/8snvNWnTYr — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) February 23, 2020

Laughing out loud. If you get close – I'm SELLING MY INVESTMENTS as will thousands of Americans. COMMUNISM kills. — California Dreamin' 🌎🌞 (@Baklava_in_CA) February 23, 2020

I am not a Trump supporter,

But you won’t win Texas — Brandon Neely (@BrandonTXNeely) February 23, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 That is sooooo cute, Stalin — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 23, 2020

I don't believe that at all, in fact I'm going to save this tweet for when you lose 2020. — Azessha the Lich Empress (@azathere) February 23, 2020

They don’t like commies in Texas. — Pete is actually in the Lead (@Pete4President1) February 23, 2020

Put the crackpipe down Pookie. — TRon SwansonBarker (@wrongnowshutup2) February 23, 2020

Your speech sent a cold chill down the spine of every American-loving Patriot! Texans recoil at the thought of you! Also, you cannot do most of what you promised because it takes Congress! The young might not know this but the rest of us do! — Mrs. Wise (@gwtiawah) February 23, 2020

Yep, if there's one thing that polls well in Texas, it's Socialism. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) February 23, 2020

Lol that’s what Beto said just before he got flushed — 🌽Jeronimo Cortez – DoItQ🌽 (@CitizenJ_) February 23, 2020

I’m sure he shaking in his American made boots. — Clouseau 🇺🇸 (@InspektorClouse) February 23, 2020

Texas isn't that type of red, Comrade — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) February 23, 2020

Can someone tell Bernie that ‘Austin’ does not equate to ‘Texas’. — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) February 23, 2020

Lol: no way. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) February 23, 2020

I guess you will be deleting this pretty soon so I'm taking a screenshot. — Andrew Payne (@andrewpayne51) February 23, 2020

Are there really that many dead people in Texas? — Deplorable Ginger #CredulousBoomerRube (@Reagan_Girl) February 23, 2020

0.0% chance of that. Not even in Austin, the Burlington of the south. — Mark Edwards (@MarktheEdwards) February 23, 2020

Promises not kept. — The Real Goat Says (@St_Louis_Ray) February 23, 2020

Enjoy attempting the troll thing. It's kinda cute. — MamaFrann (@MamaFrann) February 23, 2020

Bless your heart — Someone Had to Say It (@MomAgnstSafeSpc) February 23, 2020

I'll take that bet. You have as much chance of winning the @DNC nominee as a snowball in hell. — Wattsnxt (@Wattsnxt2) February 23, 2020

Don't tell @BernieSanders the DNC will never give him the nomination. — Quarter Rat (@BiNGEstyles) February 23, 2020

But wait until the Democrat Convention & they roll out all those Super Delegate votes against you. You aren't going to make it onto the ballot as the Democrat nominee…maybe as an Independent since didn't you leave the party? — Ms. Babette (@and_so_it_goes) February 23, 2020

Hahaha. The old man is delusional. https://t.co/V87cv7YtAs — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 23, 2020

We’ll let him have his fun today.

