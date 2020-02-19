Here’s some news out of the White House: Richard Grenell, currently serving as the U.S. ambassador to Germany, either has already been picked or will very soon be picked by President Trump to be the new acting director of national intelligence. That should drain the swamp a little bit.

Sen. Dick Blumenthal thinks it’s a terrible idea, which must mean it’s a great idea.

Lefties are freaking out that a “Trump loyalist” would be appointed to such a high position.

Yep. But if Grenell were a Democrat they’d be celebrating the elevation of a gay man to such a high position in the administration.

 

But we thought Trump was homophobic?

Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty describes Grenell not as an ambassador but a “Twitter troll.”

