Here’s some news out of the White House: Richard Grenell, currently serving as the U.S. ambassador to Germany, either has already been picked or will very soon be picked by President Trump to be the new acting director of national intelligence. That should drain the swamp a little bit.

Breaking News: President Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, an ambassador and vocal Trump loyalist, to be the acting director of national intelligence https://t.co/JSmvhZJRW3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 19, 2020

Trump Names Richard Grenell Acting Director of National Intelligencehttps://t.co/iS7FRAj3DN — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 19, 2020

An amazing choice!!! @realDonaldTrump deserves someone he can trust and someone who knows how to get things done in this position. Congrats @RichardGrenell go get em. https://t.co/KAKUhYElDj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 19, 2020

A great Patrot, exceptional Ambassador, and amazing selection to be the US’ next Acting Director of National Intelligence, Ambassador @RichardGrenell! Congratulations!! — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 19, 2020

I totally trust Richard Grenell in this role. He’ll do a great job and protect our rights. I am also pleased our country has come to a place where a gay man can assume this role because you can no longer blackmail him. That was impossible 15 years ago. https://t.co/uSOGbdAQBX — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) February 19, 2020

Great pick. As U.S. ambassador to the country with the largest economy in the EU, Grenell has a ton of successful experience coordinating intel and national security policy. https://t.co/g4FeREjGMB — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 19, 2020

This is not just historic but it’s also a tremendous decision. @RichardGrenell is not just a fantastic person, he makes me extremely confident that no stone will be left unturned to give our President the best intelligence possible to make decisions with. https://t.co/WT1M5tfZ0R — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 19, 2020

Great pick by the President. @RichardGrenell is a total rockstar and 100% all in on the President's America First agenda. PS: Can you imagine how triggered Clapper, Brennan and Comey are right now over this? 🤣🇺🇸 https://t.co/NDbpvUFtno — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) February 19, 2020

.@RichardGrenell is something the Trump agenda has far too few of. People actually committed to the President's worldview and objectives with high levels of technocratic competence. Have no doubt he would be a fierce ODNI — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 19, 2020

Brilliant. Superb appointment, @realDonaldTrump. @RichardGrenell has been an exemplary ambassador & led the Trump administration’s global campaign to decriminalise homosexuality. https://t.co/n1W18uSlxq — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 19, 2020

For the last two decades, @RichardGrenell has worked at the highest levels of international affairs and national security. Total home run pick by @realDonaldTrump, and a big win for the American people. https://t.co/wfQPoFIXji — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) February 19, 2020

Congratulations to @RichardGrenell, an inspired, anti-establishment pick to lead our intelligence community, who is a true believer in an America First national security/foreign policy — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) February 19, 2020

Huge. President Trump hit a grand slam with this one. Guarantee some deep state folks are shook right now. Trump Expected to Name Richard Grenell as Acting Head of Intelligence. https://t.co/QPXj0QmquW — Kambree (@KamVTV) February 19, 2020

Sen. Dick Blumenthal thinks it’s a terrible idea, which must mean it’s a great idea.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal on news that President Trump may tap US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as acting intelligence chief: "Having someone who is a political appointee with little or any background in intelligence come there on an acting basis is really the wrong move" pic.twitter.com/Zn5l3s4Gtg — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 19, 2020

Lefties are freaking out that a “Trump loyalist” would be appointed to such a high position.

The venom on @CNN is out in full force right now against @RichardGrenell — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 19, 2020

Yep. But if Grenell were a Democrat they’d be celebrating the elevation of a gay man to such a high position in the administration.

Grenell would be the first openly gay cabinet secretary https://t.co/zZlkhBIfWT — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 19, 2020

But we thought Trump was homophobic?

Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty describes Grenell not as an ambassador but a “Twitter troll.”

Trump elevates Twitter troll to DNIhttps://t.co/ktPKdtT5i8 — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 19, 2020

Quite the way to describe @RichardGrenell, someone who has devoted more than a decade to public service and would be the first openly gay Cabinet member in U.S. history… https://t.co/gxldu084OL — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 19, 2020

