Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly delivered a speech at Drew University Wednesday night, and The Atlantic’s Peter Nicholas wrote up a summary which caught the attention of Mediaite. Lots of topics were covered over 75 minutes, but the one that stood out was Kelly’s defense of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

According to Kelly, Vindman was just doing what he was taught in the military, and that is not to follow an illegal order but report it to your boss. And that illegal order? Nicholas writes:

“Through the Obama administration up until that phone call, the policy of the U.S. was militarily to support Ukraine in their defensive fight against … the Russians,” Kelly said. “And so, when the president said that continued support would be based on X, that essentially changed. And that’s what that guy [Vindman] was most interested in.”

When Vindman heard the president tell Zelensky he wanted to see the Biden family investigated, that was tantamount to hearing “an illegal order,” Kelly said. “We teach them, ‘Don’t follow an illegal order. And if you’re ever given one, you’ll raise it to whoever gives it to you that this is an illegal order, and then tell your boss.’”

Funny how Kelly mentions the Obama administration’s policy to support Ukraine in their fight against the Russians — by sending them blankets and MREs. It took the Trump administration to finally step up and provide lethal aid to Ukraine, and no, there was no investigation of the Bidens in return.

We’re not supposed to criticize Vindman because of his military service, but Jesse Kelly has given us the OK:

Maybe we’re wrong, but we’re assuming Vindman was taught to report an illegal order up the chain of command.

Maybe ask Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, since they had a slam-dunk case against the president for abuse of power.

