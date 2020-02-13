It took them a week, but the Iowa Democratic Party finally declared a winner. There was reportedly trouble with the app precincts were supposed to use to send the caucus results to headquarters, but when that failed, they reverted to phone calls. When word got out that the Buttigieg campaign had also paid Shadow, Inc., the company behind the app comprising a lot of former Hillary Clinton staffers, #MayorCheat started trending.

And then there was a report that a skilled hacker could have easily intercepted — and even changed — vote totals, so insecure was the app.

Now Yahoo News is reporting that the DNC was “intimately involved” with the development of the Iowa reporting app. DNC Chair Tom Perez is already fighting off calls for his resignation over the Iowa debacle, and this certainly isn’t going to help.

Hunter Walker reports:

While the Democratic National Committee over the past 10 days has tried to distance itself from the troubled app that threw the results of the Iowa caucuses into disarray, a copy of the contract and internal correspondence provided to Yahoo News demonstrates that national party officials had extensive oversight over the development of the technology.

The Democrats’ Iowa caucuses took place on Feb. 3, but the outcome is still in question following a series of issues related to the failure of an app that was supposed to be used to submit results. In the days since the debacle, DNC Chair Tom Perez has criticized the Iowa Democratic Party, which ran the caucuses, and the developer of the app, Shadow Inc.

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg both declared victory in Iowa, although the final tally had Buttigieg beating Sanders by one-tenth of a percent.

It is refreshing that the Democrats have finally moved away from the 2016 election being rigged to the 2020 primary being rigged.

