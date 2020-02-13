It took them a week, but the Iowa Democratic Party finally declared a winner. There was reportedly trouble with the app precincts were supposed to use to send the caucus results to headquarters, but when that failed, they reverted to phone calls. When word got out that the Buttigieg campaign had also paid Shadow, Inc., the company behind the app comprising a lot of former Hillary Clinton staffers, #MayorCheat started trending.

And then there was a report that a skilled hacker could have easily intercepted — and even changed — vote totals, so insecure was the app.

Now Yahoo News is reporting that the DNC was “intimately involved” with the development of the Iowa reporting app. DNC Chair Tom Perez is already fighting off calls for his resignation over the Iowa debacle, and this certainly isn’t going to help.

New: Documents reveal DNC was ‘intimately involved’ with Iowa caucus app @hunterw reports https://t.co/6DLf55IL3B — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 13, 2020

Hunter Walker reports:

While the Democratic National Committee over the past 10 days has tried to distance itself from the troubled app that threw the results of the Iowa caucuses into disarray, a copy of the contract and internal correspondence provided to Yahoo News demonstrates that national party officials had extensive oversight over the development of the technology. The Democrats’ Iowa caucuses took place on Feb. 3, but the outcome is still in question following a series of issues related to the failure of an app that was supposed to be used to submit results. In the days since the debacle, DNC Chair Tom Perez has criticized the Iowa Democratic Party, which ran the caucuses, and the developer of the app, Shadow Inc.

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg both declared victory in Iowa, although the final tally had Buttigieg beating Sanders by one-tenth of a percent.

weird, i remember being called a conspiracy theorist for saying this — trash flavored trash (@ChaosIsMeme) February 13, 2020

Progressives already knew this and were told to remove our tin foil hats. — .DeRaJ 🌹 (@JapaneseMexican) February 13, 2020

gosh, I'm sure it's just another crazy coincidence like all of the "incompetence" being purely unidirectional in impact over and over and over again — Pure Malarkey (@puremalarkey) February 13, 2020

Learn to… oh — Pirate Steve (@PirateSteveYar) February 13, 2020

Oh 2016 all over again. Did Putin write this? — This primary is a shit show (@dadabygrace) February 13, 2020

Thumb on the scale for @PeteButtigieg — Austin Bradley (@AustinScotch101) February 13, 2020

The DNC is corrupt to the core. — Chris A Smith (@ChrisASmith7) February 13, 2020

Oh Come on, we know the DNC are totally sweet blameless angels who would never ever rig a primary or blame a foreign power to cover it up….. — Nicki Pedia (@Spitfire_2600) February 13, 2020

DNC thought they had the perfect way to rig the vote in Iowa. They found out the hard way that they couldn't control the number of people who voted and who they voted for — Black Cat Crafts (@lynsquilts) February 13, 2020

No sane rational person is surprised by this — Winkle, 🐀 Exterminator🌹🧢 (@WinkleBerns) February 13, 2020

I hope a total collapse of the DNC as an organization is part of this year's outcome, whatever it may be. — East Kentucky Radical (@EastKYRadical) February 13, 2020

So much for that whole DNC wasn’t involved thing @DannyGeary — Nate Geary (@NateGearyWGR) February 13, 2020

Thanks Obama — Bet Middler (@_TheSwindler) February 13, 2020

I thought that scent of incompetence smelled familiar. — CouchKing (@CouchKing111) February 13, 2020

Tom Perez is the worst — David Dennison #ILikeBernie (@DaveyDennison) February 13, 2020

Cool. They will blame Russia — Ryan Vennekolt (@vennekolt1) February 13, 2020

DNC added the 'quality control' feature — Phillip Derrow (@pderrow) February 13, 2020

If the DNC is so "incompetent" perhaps it's time to disband it — 🌹Helena Jensen❤ (@ditsylilg) February 13, 2020

Now they're saying the Nevada app is problematic also — Tif 🕆 💕🙏🏼 (@simplyorganicT) February 13, 2020

Anyone fired yet? Of course not. — bouncermom (@bouncermom) February 13, 2020

It wasn't a bug it was a feature — ⲢⲈⲀϨⲀⲚⲦ 🌹🌎ₗᵢₖₑₛ ₜₕₑ 🌕 (@Sinizt3r1) February 13, 2020

What? The DNC caught rigging an election? You don’t say. Shocking. 😂 — LetFreedomRing (@LetFree81810168) February 13, 2020

How the hell does @TomPerez expect voters to view the Democrats as the solution to the corrupt GOP if this is how he handles elections? The DNC as it is will destroy our chances of beating trump. #TomPerezResign — Sealidarity – Bernie 2020 (@Sealidarity) February 13, 2020

It is refreshing that the Democrats have finally moved away from the 2016 election being rigged to the 2020 primary being rigged.

