You probably know Scott Presler, who goes by the handle The Persistence on Twitter. He’s the guy who’s organized volunteers to clean up tons of trash in Baltimore, clean up a homeless encampment in Los Angeles, and so much more. The guy’s unstoppable, and while in San Francisco to help clean up that mess, he went into full street-preacher mode and made one of the best Trump campaign ads imaginable.

Presler’s scheduled to speak at CPAC this year, and if this preview is any indication, his speech will be straight fire. If you want to hear an unapologetic defense of President Trump and his policies, you’ll really want to watch this.

Not everyone appreciates him; the Baltimore Sun actually criticized his cleanup of tons of trash in the city, because Trump. But we’re certainly glad he’s around.

