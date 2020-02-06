Earlier Thursday evening, the Associated Press broke the big news about Iowa: that it couldn’t declare a winner:
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press is unable to declare a winner in Iowa’s 2020 Democratic caucuses.
With 100 percent of precincts finally reporting, it looks like Pete Buttigieg might have bested Bernie Sanders by a tenth of a percent in state delegate equivalents (SDEs):
Iowa Dem Party reports final batch, 100% precincts reporting. The NEW SDE percentages are:@PeteButtigieg: 26.2%@BernieSanders: 26.1%@ewarren: 18.0%@JoeBiden: 15.8%@AmyKlobuchar: 12.3%@AndrewYang: 1.0%@TomSteyer: 0.3%
*BUTTIGIEG HOLDS LEAD IN IOWA WITH 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
https://t.co/J02UXbWb4m pic.twitter.com/B6f9ZsEXC0
While there will almost certainly be a request for a recount, Daniel Nichanian has weighed in with some caveats:
🚨IOWA UPDATE, with 100% of precincts according to the IDP.
Buttigieg is AHEAD of Sanders in SDE count by 1.51 SDE (that's less than 0.1%).
Note: IDP did NOT change its allocation of satellites SDEs.
— Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020
🚨CAUTION 🚨 Some glaring mistakes that have been widely reported for more than 24 hours were NOT fixed.
1) Des Moines-14 is still glaringly incorrect. Sanders should be netting 0.2798 SDE here. https://t.co/nXTEGywpYE
— Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020
2) Ocheyedan Precinct 0500 is still incorrect. Also was flagged yesterday. Sanders should be getting 0.1 SDE that is going to Buttigieg (so a net of 0.2 SDE).
(Please, as you read this thread, verify all for yourself: https://t.co/tLrsfNjATl)https://t.co/LPrFjh92vJ
— Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020
3) Muscatine 2 is still incorrect. This was also flagged yesterday, and this one benefits Buttigieg: He is owed 0.1667 SDE (taken from Biden, so a net of 0.1667 for him).
— Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020
4) A bigger one: Des Moines-80. Per the votes IDP is reporting on its website right now (& I believe were on camera), the allocation is wrong. It should be 0.2798 SDE more for Sanders, & 0.2798 less for Buttigieg. That nets 0.56 for Sanders (1/3rd of current deficit).
— Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020
5) The IDP is saying that 100% are reporting, but UAW Local 893 (a CD1 satellite) shows 0 voters for all candidates. (I suppose it's possible no one showed up at all here; I have no other results. Still flagging.)
— Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020
That’s his pull quote?
