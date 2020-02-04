In a previous post we’d noted that Rush Limbaugh had missed his radio show Tuesday and guessed it was because he was undergoing treatment for the advanced lung cancer he announced Monday. Lots of people on Twitter have been suggesting Limbaugh be a guest at the State of the Union, and now word is going out that not only will he attend, he’ll be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom soon.

CNN, which wasn’t invited to today’s lunch with the president, reports:

According to a person familiar with the discussion, Trump informed anchors he will bestow Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the coming months. Limbaugh has been a staunch ally of the President’s for years, and dined with him at his Palm Beach golf club over the holidays. Once, during an event in the Rose Garden, Trump praised Limbaugh as someone who “can speak for three hours without a phone call.”

