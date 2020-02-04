In a previous post we’d noted that Rush Limbaugh had missed his radio show Tuesday and guessed it was because he was undergoing treatment for the advanced lung cancer he announced Monday. Lots of people on Twitter have been suggesting Limbaugh be a guest at the State of the Union, and now word is going out that not only will he attend, he’ll be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom soon.

Trump told TV anchors at lunch today he plans to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Limbaugh, who was invited to SOTU@PressSec on the news: "I actually have ethics so I’m not going to comment on an off the record lunch" w/ @GabbyOrr_ @dlippman https://t.co/4gZzUxDofM — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) February 4, 2020

NEWS: Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh after learning of his lung cancer diagnosis. He told ppl he wants to award it during SOTU, but will likely hold a ceremony next week w/ @meridithmcgraw @dlippman https://t.co/3fnUM3UPg5 — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) February 4, 2020

Rush Limbaugh is expected to attend President Trump's #SOTU address, where the president is to announce that Limbaugh will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the coming months — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) February 4, 2020

BREAKING: President Trump WILL award Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom! He will also be in attendance tonight at the State of the Union as the President’s guest. Well deserved award for an American patriot!!#SOTU2020 #SOTU — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 4, 2020

Breaking: Rush Limbaugh will attend the state of the union tonight and receive presidential medal of freedom very soon. #SOTU2020 — Kambree Kawahine Koa – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) February 4, 2020

New – Rush Limbaugh expected to attend SOTU tonight after receiving invitation from the President – @KFaulders & me – more @ABC — John Santucci (@Santucci) February 4, 2020

Trump Invites Rush Limbaugh to State of the Union Tonight, Plans to Honor Him With Medal of Freedom https://t.co/4zJMW1lvpP — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 4, 2020

Well deserved 👌 — Donald Ford (@jazz60123) February 4, 2020

Outstanding well deserved — Dave (@ruffdog22r) February 4, 2020

Great. Job well done. — Old American (@DavidBevil1) February 4, 2020

So awesome 👏. Thank you POTUS. God Bless You Rush 🙏 — TheTrumpiestGirl ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (TextLIFE88022) (@JessieSuarezde1) February 5, 2020

Awesomeness! God bless him! — Eddie Kraker 🇺🇸 (@Micatere) February 4, 2020

Well deserved and a proud moment @rushlimbaugheib — Robin DeLong (@Buckeye4Ever45) February 4, 2020

Praying for you Rush 🙏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y5oBP0DlQe — mary christie The Unborn are HUMAN (@peaceischrist) February 4, 2020

CNN, which wasn’t invited to today’s lunch with the president, reports:

According to a person familiar with the discussion, Trump informed anchors he will bestow Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the coming months. Limbaugh has been a staunch ally of the President’s for years, and dined with him at his Palm Beach golf club over the holidays. Once, during an event in the Rose Garden, Trump praised Limbaugh as someone who “can speak for three hours without a phone call.”

Related: