As Twitchy reported, Rep. Rashida Tlaib led the crowd at a Bernie Sanders rally Friday night in booing Hillary Clinton after Clinton had let loose some of her “authentic, unvarnished views” on Sanders, such as that “nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.”

We joke about Bernie Bros all the time, but Sanders’ really does have a young, white, male following with some “truly radical” staffers mixed in.

As we noted in the previous post, Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden said the spectacle sadly reminded her of “Lock her up!” chants at the 2016 Democratic convention. But now she’s expanded her analysis to claim that the booing was just another example of white male rage and misogyny.

Even CNN reports that it was Tlaib who led the booing and got it started:

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders campaign event in Iowa https://t.co/CELcrjQQSE pic.twitter.com/a5i4t99hzJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 1, 2020

And the three people we see on stage leading the boos are Reps. Tlaib, Pramila Jayapal, and Ilhan Omar … not exactly your average white males.

What I love about incidents like this – the booing of Hillary at a Sanders rally – is example after example of white male rage and misogyny. https://t.co/30PUxEhtqI — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 1, 2020

yes, rashida tlaib, a perfect example of white male rage and misogyny. — Ibrahim (@ibrahimpols) February 1, 2020

the white male rage of multiple women of color — Local Goblins In Your Area (@MainlyJustLeech) February 1, 2020

Everyone on stage was a woman. — Morton Downey III (@cushbomb) February 1, 2020

Rashid Tlaib is not a white male and neither am I. — Honey+Money (@soakfeet) February 1, 2020

Famed white male @RashidaTlaib — Aren R. LeBrun (@proustmalone) February 1, 2020

“White male rage and misogyny” pic.twitter.com/j49QzjE8AY — Discourse Correction (@Buridans_Sasse) February 1, 2020

"white male rage and misogyny" pic.twitter.com/FiQuG9zymg — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 1, 2020

I didn't know @RashidaTlaib was a white male misogynist. pic.twitter.com/fN80eetLQE — Michael Raveles 🌹🌵🌹🌵🌹🌵🌹🌵🌹 (@ravelesm) February 1, 2020

Does Rashida know she's a white male? — Rashida and me sitting in a tree… (@ScottGLefty) February 1, 2020

What in the world??? The stage was occupied by 4 women of color, including the host. Like.. this is absolute 100% gaslighting. — Ken Masters (@KenMastersUSA) February 1, 2020

A Palestinian woman is an example of white male rage? — The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) February 1, 2020

You just— and in real time— “Bernie bro’d” @RashidaTlaib into an angry white male 😐 pic.twitter.com/LgyNCIQZRj — Tamanisha J John (@TamanishaJohn) February 1, 2020

Rashida Tlaib is not white and she's not male. Hope this helps. — Thought Criminal, #ILikeBernie (@thunder0291) February 1, 2020

Why are you misgendering @RashidaTlaib ‽ — Scott Menor (@smenor) February 1, 2020

Sorry who was the white male here? — dan nolan (@dannolan) February 1, 2020

White male rage ✅

Misogyny ✅ pic.twitter.com/MMIUXPaTlw — peon flux (@PeonFlux) February 1, 2020

Holy hell you really are turning an incident with a stage full of women of colour into white male identity politics. You're really trying to do that and you don't care at all about how damaging that is to real claims of misogyny. You have nothing left. Not a shred of integrity. — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) February 1, 2020

In real time we’re watching the weaponization of identity politics against women of color—who’ve been transformed into “white males”—in the service of defending a white woman. Perfect encapsulation of the vapid, uninspiring dead-end of neoliberal politics. — Taryn Jay 🌹 (@FeralHogs420) February 1, 2020

You have reached yet one more level of beclowning.

Start wearing the nose and the wig, so people will be warned. — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) February 1, 2020

Related: