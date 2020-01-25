As Twitchy reported earlier, White House counsel was up to bat at the Senate impeachment trial Saturday morning, and law professor Jonathan Turley thought it was wise that they kept things short and sweet rather than subjecting the Senate “to mind-numbing repetition for 22 hours.”

Fox News’ Chad Pergram says that House impeachment manager Adam Schiff is a bit disappointed that the House may have to let President Trump’s lawyers have the last word, mischaracterizing everything the House set forth over those 22 hours. That’s especially rich coming from the guy who read his “parody” of the Ukraine call transcript into the official record.

Schiff on Senate trial: At this point, the president's team will have the last word. They can mischaracterize what we say or..mischaracterize witness testimony..we hope to have the opportunity to respond and rebut. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 25, 2020

Narrator: Adam Schiff will not get the opportunity to respond or rebut https://t.co/FZuSub2fvh — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) January 25, 2020

Yeah. It's what I love about the process. — Robjm (@MuskelleyRobert) January 25, 2020

@RepAdamSchiff is finding his own medicine HARD TO SWALLOW. — J.P. 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 (@1967oldman) January 25, 2020

Doesn't Schiff sound like a petulant child? — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) January 25, 2020

They had their turn and an additional day…Friday no less! — Dwlbok (Text LIFE to 88022) (@Dwlbok) January 25, 2020

He had 3 damn days. Flipping cry baby. — GMA RHONDA (@GMARHONDA1) January 25, 2020

After 21 hours, the defense team had 2 hours and Schiff is already freaking out and attacking every one — ghaa2020 (@ghaaloy2020) January 25, 2020

Schiff & Co. want to change rules, as usual. They can’t win when they play by the rules, so gotta change them. — USJay 🇺🇸 (@usjay5166) January 25, 2020

🎻🎻 This is every trial. The case is presented.

Defense presents its case 🤷‍♀️ — GrinningSoul (@MsGrinningSoul) January 25, 2020

Isn’t that how it works in a “fair trial”? The defense has the last word. Innocent until proven guilty. Prosecutor proves guilt, comes with the proof, the defense the jurors the errors of the way of the prosecutor. Poor Adam, a victim of his own screenplay! 😂😂 — Col. Obvious (@ObviousCol) January 25, 2020

So what Pencil Neck is saying is , he can’t handle the truth. Ok got it. — Remy LeBeau (@Nova_RichRider) January 25, 2020

He lost. — Bubba Louis (@BubbaLouis) January 25, 2020

Look up mischaracterize in a dictionary and you’ll see a photo of Adam Schiff — Scaramanga (@he_who_has_3) January 25, 2020

Schiff speaks in mischaracterizations. It’s like it’s his language. All he does is paraphrase with intention to mislead. He’s a liar, leaker, and a fraud. #Exposed #impeachment — Shari Notes (@sharinotes) January 25, 2020

Mischaracterization by showing complete video clips. How evil! — Perellis Maine (@twelvenot12) January 25, 2020

They're literally playing video of you, Shifty. — Fake Noose (@LetItBurnUSA) January 25, 2020

Were these his own videos, or not? — Uncle Willie (@UncleWillie631) January 25, 2020

Where we're at: Direct quotes are mischaracterizations. Somehow. Or somepin. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) January 25, 2020

Hard to see how video misquotes — Scott Johnson (@ScottJohnsonMT) January 25, 2020

Did you ask @RepAdamSchiff how playing video clips of actual witness testimony is considered “mischaracterizing” when he and the House Managers have been doing the exact same thing for three days? — Doug E Fresh (@dgerstner33) January 25, 2020

How do you "mischaracterize" actual words, quotes, and videos taken in full context that were deliberately hidden from the Senate in an attempt to build a false case against the President? — Trumpism2020 (@Trumpism20201) January 25, 2020

Quoting Schiff & playing testimony is mischaracterizing? Don’t hurt yourself with that stretch. — Sherry W (@tobellewiththis) January 25, 2020

How did the WH team mischaracterize anything? It was verified by verbatim statements, video, excerpts from the transcript, legal cites and case law, all of which are publicly available. — tweetytweeter (@tweetytweeter61) January 25, 2020

Schiff has the worst self awareness of any living human being. Don't forget he is also a mind reader. — Raymond Alvarado (@rayalvarado12) January 25, 2020

He hates not having control — Austere Plow Makers Ghost 🔸 (@FarmIllinois) January 25, 2020

Exactly what I said he’d whine about.

For 3 months he’s had the last word.

Never really having to be on defense. Now he’s squirming as he can’t do a damn thing when exposed. And it’s just getting started. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) January 25, 2020

That guy is beyond shameless — “TheSting” 5:5 (@Nate58726125) January 25, 2020

Mischaracterize? It's his own witnesses that are proving Schiff wrong! — Chuck (@cfiterman) January 25, 2020

He doesn't get to respond. Why does Schiff think rules don't apply to him? — Romona ⭐⭐⭐ (@rromona) January 25, 2020

What last word?

MSNBC and CNN carried his 25 min presser after they carried his endless stream of crap for three days.

How much time does he need to make his case? — Bruv (@Bourgy) January 25, 2020

Oh, @RepAdamSchiff – again, you accuse others of what you, yourself, have done and continue to do. You are despicable and an embarrassment to the House and to our country. You can rebut in the press just as you always do – the MSM will hang on your every word, true or not! — Proud&Unaffiliated (@Ziggyfan_1) January 25, 2020

He can’t rebut in the Senate but unfortunately the left shill media will give him a platform. — Doug Jones (@DoUgJoNeZ1) January 25, 2020

Unfortunately, the press will give them unlimited opportunity to lie about the President’s defense — Cheese Crackers (@Why45huh) January 25, 2020

