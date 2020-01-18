As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in the state capital because tens of thousands are expected to move on Richmond to express their support for the Second Amendment. The declaration bans citizens from bearing firearms and other weapons on the block surrounding the Capitol. The ban began at 5 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

On Saturday, Jesse Kelly called out Gov. “Coonman” Northam over the emergency declaration:

VA Leftists try to make hundreds of thousands of their own citizens felons with a new law, prompting protests by those citizens. Then the government digs up a couple “white supremacists” to justify a state of emergency and ensure a disarmed public. Basically, every tyrant ever. https://t.co/ghLms3ujfA — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 18, 2020

Governor Northam just wants you all disarmed for your own safety. Honestly. You should trust him. Also, make sure you register your weapons with the Virginia state police. Government would never use that to abuse your rights. Just be a good little sheep. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 18, 2020

Your father’s Democratic Party is gone. The mask is off. This Democratic Party has no intention of leaving you alone. You just watch what’s about to happen in Virginia. It’s a preview of what’s coming when they take power again nationally. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 18, 2020

Our justice system won’t prosecute a single government employee for abusing your rights, but you can bet they’ll throw you in a jail cell if you violate their gun laws. They’re already threatening the National Guard. Things are changing in America. Be ready. That’s all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 18, 2020

Now anyone that opposes gun laws is a white supremacist — Mike Honcho (@MikeHoncho2020) January 18, 2020

speaking of white supremacists pic.twitter.com/K2DQL3uZjv — klondike mike (@klondikemike109) January 18, 2020

The irony is one of the "supremacists" is a Canadian who overstayed a visa or some such and is now an illegal immigrant. — Moshe Dayan (@WhatsItMatter8) January 18, 2020

It’s true; he crossed the border illegally near Minnesota in August.

Leftists/Libs always double down. This will end badly for them. — rosie cat (@rosieca76713254) January 18, 2020

Oath of Office Violation. His job is to preserve, protect & defend the U.S. Constitution. How do We, the People inforce his compliance with the Oath he took? @Scotus @TheJusticeDept @realDonaldTrump — PoetryAnon (@PoetryAnon2) January 18, 2020

Virginia needs to look at their damn flag. — David (@DvDMaX14) January 18, 2020

We have, we know… we have informed Blackface he is seriously erring. pic.twitter.com/zlVogVlTRf — Nadler's Bellybutton Lint (@B737CA) January 18, 2020

Not just that, but he’s declaring the capitol grounds a “shelter” in order to make it a gun free zone during this “emergency.” Though you could argue this abuse of power is indeed becoming an emergency. — Alisa S. (@a_suzette_e) January 18, 2020

Talk about abuse of power. — Jason Bourne (@jamiemedley) January 18, 2020

This. Everyone should know about this. — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) January 18, 2020

Exactly right! @GovernorVA #CoonMan is creating an elaborate drama and scripting it for all to see. — MAGAtron 🇺🇸 (@Ollie__Tabooger) January 18, 2020

The most peaceful people there will be the Demonstrators. Who knows what the cowardly Governor will do? — [email protected] (@waltdphillips) January 18, 2020

This whole thing is a trap set to trip to rationalize their wholesale violation of the fundamental rights of the people of VA. Be very wary if you plan to enter that cage that they have built. — Pinin' for the Fjords (@DahlkeMichael) January 18, 2020

Looks like a leftist setup for chaos. — Bob (@StrawnBob) January 18, 2020

Nothing to see here…just wait til Monday evening when they blame any violence on pro-2A folks. — Marlan H🇺🇸 (@ICantEnforce) January 18, 2020

Pretty sure they have metal detectors at the Capital … — Herbert woodbery (@HWoodbery) January 18, 2020

They've already said they would have detectors there. You may protest inside of a cage they've set up on the capital grounds. But only after being searched with metal detectors. All cellphones will be tapped, and facial recognition cameras will be present. Communist China! 🙂 — Glenn Douglas (@woodstockblues) January 18, 2020

I'm watching to see how "temporary" this ban lasts. — linda (@nuumite) January 18, 2020

No guns except for his security team? — Maggie21 (@Maggie222441660) January 18, 2020

They really want this to turn into a white supremacist shit show. They will not have it any other way. — Susan Jean (@Gislana449Susan) January 18, 2020

They elected a white supremacist, he wears blackface for fun. — Randy (@_MNmisfit) January 18, 2020

they're purposely creating a Charlottesville 2.0 so they can deem protesters domestic terrorists — Audrey (@thecelticclubwp) January 18, 2020

And you know the media will be watching with bated breath as they did with all their reports on the mass shootings that were going to happen at “Joker” screenings.

Related: