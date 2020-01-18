As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in the state capital because tens of thousands are expected to move on Richmond to express their support for the Second Amendment. The declaration bans citizens from bearing firearms and other weapons on the block surrounding the Capitol. The ban began at 5 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

On Saturday, Jesse Kelly called out Gov. “Coonman” Northam over the emergency declaration:

It’s true; he crossed the border illegally near Minnesota in August.

And you know the media will be watching with bated breath as they did with all their reports on the mass shootings that were going to happen at “Joker” screenings.

