We can’t confirm this video uploaded by Babak Taghvaee, but it would have taken a lot of work to mock up a flight with the bodies of Qasem Soleimani and those killed with him in last week’s U.S. airstrike spread across rows of coach seats on their way back to Iran from Iraq. And the in-flight movie does seem to be a tribute to Soleimani.
#BREAKING: An Airbus A300-603R of #MahanAir transported corpses of Qasem #Soleimani & Abu-Mahdi Al-Muhandis from #Mashhad to #Mehrabad Intl Airport, #Tehran. Their coffins were put on the passenger seats instead of being loaded in cargo/baggage compartments! pic.twitter.com/NnmKBvL8KB
— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 5, 2020
The New York Post picked up on the story about Iran’s dapper-bearded and revered military leader.
Qassem Soleimani's dead body flies coach back to Iran https://t.co/FG7sws1YPj pic.twitter.com/botje1e6h2
— New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2020
of course it did
it costs an arm and a leg to check your luggage https://t.co/tPQo1FHfyN
— Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) January 6, 2020
Savage.
Honestly it just looks like a box of Omaha Steaks https://t.co/9NSz7EsiFw
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 6, 2020
Except the Omaha Steaks haven’t been cooked yet when they deliver them.
Must've flown Spirit https://t.co/ZwDMpcUZSe
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 6, 2020
That looks like a box of microwavable frozen burritos. This dude is getting the send off he deserves. https://t.co/LLh1txo8jm
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 6, 2020
I don't think blown up body parts require first class.
— The White Wolf (@stormyleopard) January 6, 2020
I hope they put him in the smoking section
— Big Papa Ed (@Falconeddie1) January 6, 2020
Word is he stopped smoking a few days ago.
Pretty sure he could have fit in a shoe box
— shepherdmom🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@amy_shepherd069) January 6, 2020
Well, I guess the few pieces they found of him was small enough to qualify for carryon.
— Will (@NoLeftTurns) January 6, 2020
He was more “carrion” than “carry on”
— James Coogan (@jamescoogan) January 6, 2020
Underrated tweet.
This is what happens when you don't sign up to collect the air miles.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 6, 2020
We would like to welcome aboard our miles club members, terrorist leaders, revered austere scholars and mullah appointees.
— SemperFiVirginia (@fi_virginia) January 6, 2020
I'm sorry, sir. I'm going to have to ask you to stow that in an overhead bin before we can take off.
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 6, 2020
Manspreading… figures…
— FeeNix (@PuhHoNix) January 6, 2020
we have a winner
— Deston Nokes (@DestonNokes) January 6, 2020
If they had just crammed what was left of him in a suitcase, would they have had to pay extra for the overweight?
— JeffC (@JeffChrz) January 6, 2020
Why a huge box on a commercial flight, when clearly fedex-ing a mason jar would suffice? pic.twitter.com/qKhAkcJNBy
— Joel Bryan (@joelmbryan) January 6, 2020
This has to be a joke. Why wouldn’t he be with the luggage? pic.twitter.com/SFJ588J4SR
— ❤️ Chocolate 🍫 (@CatcheNameHere) January 6, 2020
Iran, the country that flies COACH the cardboard box with the remains of their number 2, says It will fight WW3 against us.
Bwahahahaha! Really? pic.twitter.com/wo08qx3QTN
— El Pulmon de Susan (@Pulmon_de_Susan) January 6, 2020
I saw a lot of photos of him dead and there definitely wasn't enough to fit in that box. He definitely could have gone in a shoebox and in the overhead
— Ann Flaugh (@Velcra) January 6, 2020
The remains of the day.
— Gib (@Gibstra) January 6, 2020
All those billions @BarackObama gave them and they can’t spring for something better?
— RJ Kembro (@KembroRj) January 6, 2020
Why couldn’t they just prop him up in one seat? That could have saved the fare on the extra two seats.
— marylsprague (@rubyruby720) January 6, 2020
Surprised he didn’t set the security sensors off due to all the explosive residue
— Eric Sullivan (@EricSulllivan) January 6, 2020
— King of the Warmongers, Personification of The Rot (@clukens1) January 5, 2020
That tips the scale on the weird spectrum guage to the red section, for sure.
— GW Parsons (@gw_parsons) January 5, 2020
Seems like it would be cheaper to stuff his dead body in one seat Weekend At Bernies style and wildly more humiliating.
— T-shirt, Hat, & Towel Guy (@GumboBeer) January 6, 2020
More respect than he deserves. I would have tossed him in the belly of the plane.
— Derby 🌟🌟🌟 (@CrystalsDerby) January 6, 2020
I think that is just a bunch of duty free booze and cigarettes.
— Patrick Holway (@patrickholway) January 6, 2020
Is this for real!?
— Amy (@Amy78404357) January 5, 2020
Yes
— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 5, 2020
That makes it all the better.
