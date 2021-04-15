Was it something they said

The reactions to the Georgia law keep rolling on, and no one seems all too interested in making sense. This weekend a collection of companies and CEOs signed a letter declaring opposition to ”discriminatory legislation”. Clearly the practice of companies becoming political continues, as do those companies showing they have not actually read the Georgia law.

One company notably absent from that letter — Coca Cola. This is rather surprising, considering the CEO of the company, James Quincy, had plenty to say about the Georgia law. In an interview, he talked about how unacceptable the law was, and the company released a statement as well, declaring “We want to be crystal clear and state unambiguously that we are disappointed in the outcome of the Georgia voting legislation.”

Well, the company is sounding a bit more ambiguous today.

.@CocaCola is now striking a conciliatory tone after coming under pressure from conservatives. “We believe the best way to make progress now is for everyone to come together to listen, respectfully share concerns and collaborate on a path forward."https://t.co/II6leWtxEr — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 15, 2021

It sure seems Coke has listened — eventually. The company has been getting its share of blowback since the comments about the law. Now they want to collaborate and listen.

At the end of the day these corporations have shareholders that expect a level of performance. This crap won't last long once it hits the bottom line and it's already happening. — StymiedSpecialist (@StymiedS) April 14, 2021

Maybe they should have thought of that before screwing Georgians out of an All-Star Game. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) April 15, 2021

I listened and collaborated with my wallet and will pursue a path forward without CocaCola. — Larry Grace (@LarryGrace20) April 14, 2021

And it appears that in just a couple of weeks Coke has managed to drive off not only customers but anyone interested in having their discussion.

If @CocaCola fires their idiot CEO and any BOD members who supported this, maybe. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) April 14, 2021

When the board fires the CEO and issues an apology for standing against fair elections I’ll return. — KidsUncensored (@kidsuncensored) April 14, 2021

I haven’t had a Coke product since their CEO’s BS statement and have been just fine. I was a life-long customer. Not anymore. — KidsUncensored (@kidsuncensored) April 14, 2021

How about having the CEO of Coke start the collaboration by reading the law out loud since it's evident he hasn't read it to himself. — MindlessDeplorable (@Keith_C) April 15, 2021

The only conciliatory gesture @CocaCola should consider is firing its CEO. — Unmasked (@Unmaske96716966) April 15, 2021

It was pointed out how the company opposing voter ID requires people to provide ID in order to attend its shareholder’s meetings.

Ohhhh! Now you want to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony. — Jean Paul Zodeaux (@JeanPaulZodeaux) April 15, 2021

Then there was the issue of opposing voting laws while at the same time approving of the human rights abuses in China, where it is perfectly comfortable operating without complaint. Those moral standards seem as fluid as their product, for some reason.

#BoycottCocaCola You arent conciliatory when it comes to Jim Crow laws. — Mikaela Skye (@MikaelaSkyeSays) April 15, 2021

Fair to say the executives in Atlanta have been getting an earful from the public. Also, it is possible they finally got around to actually reading the law.