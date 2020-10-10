It would be considered embarrassing if the media were capable of such an emotion, but they are not, so they continue with the fawning and forgiving coverage of Joe Biden on the campaign trail. From refusing to cover his verbal screwups to explaining why his repeated calling a lid on his activities is a sensible strategy the press has made it clear who they support.

As a visual aid podcast host Adam Carolla has a perfect video clip to display this slavish devotion.

Seeing the various networks falling over themselves is a swell touch.

So very true.

Good point. We know CNN is working now to doxx the person who made this video.

