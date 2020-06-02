It almost seems too easy and, frankly, we here at Twitchy are a little bit upset that they have not done this decades ago. But that would be a case of trafficking in cynicism (something we NEVER do here on the site) and what we should be doing is focusing on the positive.

In light of the strife we are experiencing ”in these trying times”™ we can take solace that there is nationwide relief arriving at the hands of a publication. We can at least say, ”Finally”.

We stand in solidarity with @Blklivesmatter and with all those who protest racism. Our channels will be silent over the coming days as we mourn the unconscionable loss of Black Americans at the hands of police violence. — Playboy (@Playboy) June 1, 2020

Now, you may be thinking any number of things here: ”Have they looked at the statistics of shootings?”; or maybe ”What will going ‘silent’ do, exactly?”; or possibly even ”Wait – Playboy is still around ?”

Well, whichever reaction you felt just be assured, the magazine is on a quest to fix things.

We also know this is not one moment. We are working to develop a long-term plan to rally our resources to support the radical changes needed to dismantle centuries of racist policies and systems. — Playboy (@Playboy) June 1, 2020

Regardless if you are a subscriber or not, this has to be regarded as great news. After centuries of racial oppression and struggle it is poised to be all wiped away by America’s once preeminent skin mag!

Oh, thank God! Your brand is so crucial to this moment, and your voice must be heard! FFS… — Hiding in the Bay (@HidingInTheBay) June 1, 2020

Pornographors for riots. — Patrick 🇺🇸 (@InfernalAcorn) June 1, 2020

Yeah…. Where is Hugh Hefner’s leadership when we need it……🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/C90Z0EF9jo — MAGA man (@MotschenTrump) June 1, 2020

Wow, such virtue. Look at all that virtue. 🙄 — Ice Clown 🤡🏒🥅🚨🤡 (@hkyshawn) June 1, 2020

And, as we noted above –

Why'd you wait until now? — Dad Ayup (@Dadbyup) June 1, 2020

While it is unclear at the moment how the magazine will accomplish its solution there is hope we are in the right hands.

So how exaclty do you guys make it better? Do you have more naked women of color? — Hugh Janus (@TheMuppetPastor) June 1, 2020

Yes – because they should be regarded as an authority. The magazine has been objectifying women of color since 1965, when Jennifer Jackson became the first POC centerfold.

Jennifer Jackson and twin sis. 1st black Playmate 1965. 2years after MLK "I have dream speech" @playboy @playboytv pic.twitter.com/aOchHdWcff — IDONTNEED (@IdontneedMj) February 26, 2015

So take a breath everyone, our nation’s racial tensions have dissipated and we will now live harmoniously. Well, okay — maybe not harmoniously. But hopefully Playboy will next rise up and fix the deep political divide next.