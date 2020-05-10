Brash Never-Trumper and noted Bulwark-er Bill Kristol has been rather unhinged of late. Considering his behavior in the past few years under the Trump administration that is saying something.

Last night he offered up this dose of political fantasy that is both clearly an attempt to troll, but also revealing how unraveled he has become as a result of succumbing to Acute Viral Derangement Syndrome.

Straightforward from here:

* President Trump has to self-quarantine due to possible exposure to coronavirus, can’t fulfill duties of presidency in quarantine, steps down.

* VP Pence has to self-quarantine, can’t fulfill duties of vice presidency, steps down.

* President Pelosi.😉 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 9, 2020

Oh Billy, where do we begin? Even as a joke, or an attempt to be provocative, this is a rake-stepping failure on numerous levels. This is a deletion-worthy tweet for the simple reason Will should want to avoid the embarrassment.

Next, for Bill’s little wishcasting scenario to play out, he has to ignore one fundamental reality that millions of Americans are experiencing at this very moment.

There is absolutely no reason either of them cannot perform their duties through virtual and online technology. Millions of Americans are doing it everyday under Wuhan Virus. — Personal Chef (@chefsueshattuck) May 10, 2020

Racist designation aside, she is absolutely correct, Mr. Kristol.

They both LITERALLY work from home. — Julie Altenau (@JAltenau) May 10, 2020

That has to be the most flawed logic of the day.

Self quarantine does not prohibit someone from being on the phone, nor prohibit getting & returning documents in a safe and secure way.

This type of broken logic is why you will always fail, it is out of touch with reality. — Skip Manley (@Just_Skip_It) May 10, 2020

I'm confused, Will — how come millions across the country have been able to start working from home, but the 2 lead office holders with every piece of technology at their disposal cannot? https://t.co/kd3OhTy1f3 — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) May 10, 2020

They have to step down At the Same Time! Which isn't happening… & if You can Zoom meetings, so can the President & Vice-President. Do you REALLY want "President" Pelosi That Bad?! — Bill "All Y'all WASH YOUR DANG HANDS" Ingram (@billyarnie) May 10, 2020

I am not sure what disgusts me more. You wishing people ill, or you seeming to delight at the thought of Pelosi in charge. It is okay to switch parties, Bill. Just be honest about it. — Andrew Dunham 🇺🇸 ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@adunham14) May 10, 2020

Which segues to the next point. Recall the days when Bill Kristol was claiming to be one of the loudest voices who was protecting conservatism? We ask this question of you, because it is clear Kristol does not remember.

lazy troll. Btw, wouldn't Pence meet your requirement for a true conservative? Did Jen Rubin ghost write this for you? — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) May 10, 2020

True Champion of Conservative values right here. Yep. — Dr Florida Elf Unleashed™ (@TheRogue_Elf) May 10, 2020

Nothing says conserving conservatism like hoping for a President Pelosi. — CaptYonah (@CaptYonah) May 10, 2020

Dem talking points from guy that takes money from the Left. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) May 10, 2020

OK, Bill. We get it, cause you've told us, over and over and over, you hate Trump. No problem. Knock yourself out. But, when you choose President Pelosi over President Pence, you have gone so deeply into the valley of self parody, that you need to take a minute and heal. — marnes (@marnes) May 10, 2020

Then there is this little hitch in the fever-dream in Kristol’s skull –

Bill, I know that the TDS has rotted your brain, but let me help you. The moment, and I do mean exact moment POTUS steps down, VPOTUS can pick a VP, who would become #2 in succession.

The line is there if POTUS and VPOTUS are killed BEFORE a successor can be named. — AlastorFromTheRock 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@AlastorDamned) May 10, 2020

Huh, Bill did not think something through…??? This is sounding familiar.