In the past month or so anyone spending time on the socio-political side of Twitter has probably encountered the emergence of numerous Chinese accounts. These are clearly pro-government propaganda accounts based on two basic criteria; they always speak glowingly about the country and its Chi-Com regime, and that general citizens do not have access to Twitter.

So yea, that alone is something of a tell. Any user touting the merits of its politicians and even laying blame on the United States can be assured of broadcasting Beijing-backed bullcrap. Known Twitter ally Neontaster may have come up with a novel way of rendering these Chinese takeout trolls.

Not to pat myself on the back, but I highly recommend you adopt this tactic because they are really squirming to try and avoid having to call my bluff. Beeeeecause it's not a bluff. https://t.co/79R9lJJfAb — neontaster (@neontaster) April 9, 2020

The thread he provoked is revealing. The Chinese foreign ministry verified account was declaring there are no limitations on their expressions and how China is a foundation of freedom.

Welcome to China anytime and talk to anyone in the streets to enjoy the freedom. BTW Where is freedom & transparency when Captain Crozier was dismissed for a letter to save thousands of lives and medical workers fired for talking about working conditions? pic.twitter.com/l95kYPzTO3 — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) April 9, 2020

When this account from the communist political set was trying to prop up the image of the Chi-Coms he threw a challenge directly at him.

I'll believe you if you tweet that Xi Jinping looks like Winnie the Pooh. Just say it as a joke. Look how easy it is for us Americans: Donald Trump looks like an orange clown. Your turn. — neontaster (@neontaster) April 9, 2020

No such comment was forthcoming. A number of other accounts came up, also claiming to be free to say what they choose, but categorically what they chose to do was refuse to say what they claimed they were free to say.

I live in China now and I can always play that kind of joke with my friends without any consequences. — Whilone Zhang (@WhiloneZhang) April 9, 2020

There will be no consequences because, despite numerous requests for an example, Whilone refused to display any.

Chinese do not like this kind of joke at all. We have our freedom not to do that because it's really childish. — 幺不倒台🇨🇳 (@toothpower) April 9, 2020

In other words, ”I could totally do it, but I choose not to — not because the dear leadership refuses to allow me to.”

yes，jokes can make America great again，jokes can save American from virus — 李洪志唯一转世真人 (@wangjing9527) April 9, 2020

Numerous Chinese accounts make weak declarations about how they are free to say what they like about their government, yet once they are challenged to show that to be the case, they categorically refuse to do so.

Some might even feel this is a crude way of taunting people who are under oppression, but there is a reality at play here.

These people are effectively prisoners. This reminds me of the people of North Korea. Let's not taunt them. — Rubens (@R0yale_w_cheese) April 9, 2020

You’re taunting govt trolls in this. The Chinese populace doesn’t have Twitter. — Berney Mangone (@enognam) April 9, 2020

Note the similar tone from any of them. When asked to show their supposed freedom they all demure, under the guise similar excuses.

It’s not funny. There is different viewpoint between CHN and US. — leo (@leo78515160) April 9, 2020

it’s an impolite manner that’s why we won’t say,even for a little boy we shouldn’t do that to him. In our country, we don't think impoliteness can be regarded as civilization or freedom. Hope it also works in your country. God bless you,bro. — linaaaaa (@linaaaa10526781) April 10, 2020

In Asia, we don't even address our parents by their names. In our culture, calling the elderly by names is disrepectful. The similar rule applies to the national leades. That doesn't mean we agree with everything. It's culturally insensitive to play a joke like this. — Godfrey Du (@du_godfrey) April 10, 2020

It can even take a comical turn as they attempt to foist their propaganda.

I want to know what you think about this pic.twitter.com/RGb1heRab9 — Voice Earth (@huan_89) April 10, 2020

It is tough to read, but that first document, in another language, does not concern the coronavirus. The second alleged news story headlines that seven infants in Senegal were killed by Covid 19 vaccines. Yea, about that…

You just made my point for me. China is not releasing proper news on the outbreak.

Your first piece concerns SARS for some reason, and deaths in Senegal are attributed to a vaccine for Covid — which does not exist.

Well done, minister of misinformation. — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) April 10, 2020

But here is where the challenge to them to say anything critical of the Country or the government becomes a roadblock. As retort this account tossed out this veiled accusation.

Well, maybe you're the one who really lives in China — Voice Earth (@huan_89) April 10, 2020

Based on what? My ability to call out the Chi-Com regime as a group of lying murderous human rights violators?

Yea, great theory, To Wong Flu… — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) April 10, 2020

Therein is the real humor. Attempting to shame someone as a Mainlander as they level criticism at the communist leadership while cowering in fear of doing the same.

So something to bear in mind (pun unintended, but applicable) if you happen across any of these state-supported pro-Chinese accounts is there exists a quick method to silence them. If you see them spouting off words of support challenge them on their slavish position with the oppressive government. Ask them to josh about their leader in Winnie The Pooh fashion.

They will dodge and deflect — and they will be stopped right in their tracks.