One of the small bright lights in all of this coronavirus madness is that the usual drumbeat of celebrity activity has bee severely curtailed. Not only are the movies closed off but with much more important news items filling the cycle our nation’s royalty is suffering from a depleted attention stream.

We saw the social recoil taking place when a group of self-important luminaries put out that insipid ”Imagine” video, an attempt to come off as caring while keeping the focus on themselves. The best responses to this actually came from some of the more reasoned celebrities.

Larry The Cable Guy had the perfect takedown.

Here’s a message from people with a lot of possessions that can take a year off of work and not flinch telling everyone outa work to imagine a world with no possessions while people are living in the street a half mile away from ‘em. RT @MattWalshBlog: pic.twitter.com/UrGyDUoDNN — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 19, 2020

Well struck there, Larry.

Well, you can tell that the group that is both mirror-obsessed, while the least self-aware, are struggling without their usual dose of fawning adoration. Now they are striving to be applauded for behaving in a way most everyone else considers to be — dare we say it — normal.

Celebrities are going makeup-free while social distancing https://t.co/11u5yQ4eCu pic.twitter.com/4wUvUZUwlV — Page Six (@PageSix) March 26, 2020

If you click on the link (something we do NOT recommend) you are faced with a long list of Instagram posts from female celebrities who have feigned bravery by posting selfies. Many deliver insipid redundant messages, such as ”stay indoors”, ”practice distancing”, etc., all while behaving like a warrior for deciding to forego their Sephora addictions.

President Trump has done absolutely nothing to battle this Wuhan coronavirus scourge! These celebrities are on the front lines — while on their sofas! And they actually feel as if they are making a difference with these messages.

It has been a real pleasure seeing these desperate lurches by the famous set become roundly dismissed by the gentry, at least at a scale not normally witnessed.

For some additional framing of things from another performer, Ryan Reynolds added possibly the perfect perspective on all of this fame-whoring in a time of crisis.

He cheekily mentions how celebrities are the ones we can count on the most in these dire circumstances, then clarifies.

“Right after healthcare workers, of course,” he said. “First responders. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins, they’re great. Childhood imaginary friends, sure. Like 400 other types of people.”

Reynolds is also taking some action as well. As the founder of Aviation Gin he has announced that the brand is donating 30% of its sales to a fund for bartenders who are currently out of work due to the shutdowns from this pandemic response.

Nice work, Van Deadpool – you’re one of the good Canadians!