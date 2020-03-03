Today is a huge election day, as it is Super Tuesday. Um…right?

(Rechecks calendar.)

Yes, says right here, it is March 3. Okay. We got confused for a moment because Valerie Jarrett was on the CBS Morning show today, but by the looks of things she was under the impression it was October 31.

"I think that whoever emerges tonight… what I would do is break with conventional wisdom and announce a running mate that’s a woman of color… certainly before the next primary. Woman, person of color, someone who reflects the diversity of our party." – @ValerieJarrett pic.twitter.com/xYj4K5gobR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 3, 2020

We are sorry, it was damned near impossible to pay attention to anything she was saying. We were rather distracted by her sartorial choice for this panel.

Does anyone else think shes dressed like Austin Powers? — 𝗷𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗮𝗺𝘆 °𝗼° (@jessicaamygm) March 3, 2020

Yes, THANK YOU! It wasn’t just us!

I love her movies too! pic.twitter.com/qODndNNBOz — John Calcagno (@CalcagnoJohndj) March 3, 2020

There has to be some kind of explanation for this. There has to be.

Does voting make you horny yay!!!!! — nic sack (@shadow8290dvs) March 3, 2020

A few hours after her appearance Jarrett actually acknowledged the resemblance, but gave no further explanation.

I got Austin Powers mojo, baby! Game recognizes game. https://t.co/i589KB5IpR — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) March 3, 2020

Was this intentional? She offered no indication one way or the other, but the resemblance was so spot-on it almost becomes tough to say she was not aware. It also becomes tough to determine — is it funnier if she intentionally did this, or if it was an accidental?!?!

Either the case, it appears we do at least have permission to laugh over it.