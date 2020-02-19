Presidents issue pardons and commute sentences. It happens to be one of the perks of being CEO of America Inc. It also happens to be something every single President has done in the history of Presidents.

Just don’t tell that to the folks over at The New York Times; they seem to think they are breaking some new current events item in the round of pardons President Trump recently issued. (Hey, maybe THIS can be the item that leads to impeachment, since the John Bolton book testimony the Times broke never led to…well, anything…)

Eric Lipton has all of the earth-shattering never-seen-before details for us.

A moment that live in history. And deserves to be remembered. President Trump is now both the executive and judicial branch. Rod Blagojevich; Michael Milken, Bernard Kerik and others. https://t.co/AVBZ75h0Nd — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) February 18, 2020

Remember this day folks, its historical. Never saw things like this taking place. Nope, all new kind of stuff happening here!

There must be a combined decades worth of labor by DOJ prosecutors to build the evidence, file the charges and secure convictions in these cases, entire careers of civil servants defined by these cases that now have been commuted or wiped out. — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) February 18, 2020

Okay, so let’s see — now today the media is all in favor of the DOJ, is that correct? The same DOJ that they have been flogging for weeks over the Roger Stone case. Just checking.

A lot of surprising moments so far in the Trump era. This one to me is the perhaps the most awesome, in terms of defining how norms have changed in Washington. — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) February 18, 2020

”Norms have changed”! We have never seen anything like this! All new ground being broken here by President Trump!!! In order to even find the last President who engaged in an activity like this we have to go all the way back to the administration of…of…uh, well — the last guy who was in office.

In fact, as much as I do not particularly like to dump on a journalist having an inability to do basic research, it becomes somewhat needed when Mr. Lipton was not even able to come up with evidence of — his own coverage of Obama pardons.

Yea, turns out Eric did in fact see this kind of historical activity taking place in the not-so-distant past. Only back then he seemed to have a much more calmer reaction to the news.

You wrote about pardons quite differently in 2014 pic.twitter.com/hCUklakULk — Steph (@steph93065) February 19, 2020

Good example of how media treat presidential actions taken by Trump differently than they treat actions taken by his predecessor, a man they worship. That Trump derangement causes a dramatic loss of knowledge that pardons/commutations are an executive action is a bonus. pic.twitter.com/LBUEU8KTWs — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 19, 2020

Not only that, but the 40 sentences addressed by Obama would amount to how much MORE years of DOJ labor just completely wiped out, Mr. Lipton?

And again, not to impugn the professionalism of the journalists at The New York Times, but when they are actually scooped by Wikipedia — well that just does not look good.

But…but — he said this was historic, and altered the definitions of the presidency.

Article II Section 2 grants the President plenary power over pardons, except for impeachment. No mention of the courts. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 18, 2020

Oh you, and your adherence to historical documents.

…. do you really not know that pardons fall exclusively under the executive branch's purview? — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 18, 2020

Oh come on Becket, I’m sure he had the same exact take when Obama pardoned 212. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 19, 2020

He did not. In fact that was only one batch.

Thanks very #lowIQ constitution illiterate leftist Democrat posing as a reporter. I'm curious, what did the moment in history when Obama broke the all-time record, granting over 1700 pardons, make him? Executive, judicial and king? https://t.co/IqGq2wBe7m — ConserValidity (@ConserValidity) February 18, 2020

Guess the DOJ wasted centuries of man hours on those cases, according to Eric.

A moment that will live in history. And deserves to be remembered. Eric Lipton is now both an activist and clueless. — Ferris Fueller (@ffueller) February 18, 2020

Obama did the same but the enemy of the state the MSM stayed quiet about it…. — mike w 🇺🇸 (@blinddog007) February 18, 2020

Yes, this possibly explains it all. History began about 4 years ago for so many of these journalists. The one thing for certain that has become history is their credibility.