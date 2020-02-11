Sadiq Kahn is the ever mirth-inducing Mayor of London. While most of us understand the term ”virtue signaling” Kahn seems to take his politically correct broadcasting to Hollywood movie premier spotlight levels.

As a measure of just how ridiculous his way of thinking can get we have something on the surface that seems completely innocuous — he gives some PR praise to a new advertising campaign in the city mass transit areas. It seems there was a contest for portraying diversity in the banner ads and Sadiq announced the winner

I’m proud to unveil Nubian Skin as the winner of this year’s TfL Diversity in Advertising Competition. Look out for their empowering, inclusive adverts on the @TfL network. pic.twitter.com/uUjvSG7t5d — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) February 10, 2020

Um…we know that London is in England, which is a completely different country, but checking in on Wikipedia it tells us that they do in fact speak the same language as we do here in the United-S-of-A. So, does the word ”diversity” mean something else, like the way ”bumbershoot” does over there??

Not much diversity in that billboard. — HRH Dave Martin (@d_greenleaf82) February 10, 2020

No white people??? — Jo H 🇬🇧 We're out – YAY (@jojojoheeley) February 10, 2020

Great point. Sooooo exclusionary.

@LanaLokteff it’s only ‘diverse’ when there’s no white people. — Peter 🇬🇧 (@peterj198) February 10, 2020

Just so I understand, how are posters of Nubian skin “inclusive” of those who aren’t Nubian. Serious question from a Londoner, so please answer. — Laura Norder (@Laura_Norda) February 10, 2020

How is making everybody black 'diversity'? 😂 Can't we all just go back to being normal and get along? People are tired. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) February 10, 2020

Amazingly, the racial component is not the only issue. It takes a special kind of person to have something go sideways unintentionally of your own making.

Many people were called to mind of another time that Kahn was making announcements about scantily clad advertisements in the subway stations — only back then he was not nearly as supportive.

I'm confused.

I thought advertisements depicting scantily clad people in bikinis and underware was banned by the Mayor of London on the London transport network? — Thomas Evans ✝️✡️☪️☮️🕉️☸️ (@ThomasEvans1984) February 10, 2020

This is correct. Sadiq was widely ridiculed a while back for expressing sensitivity over the exact same kind of imagery

"I'm banning pics of women in bikinis on all public transit!! "So proud to display ads of underwear!!" Same guy. https://t.co/5STFlQT87q — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 10, 2020

Well done for body shaming everyone who doesn't have Nubian skin…https://t.co/t8VtEUR9EC — Joe (@joe606) February 10, 2020

Of course these activist politicians have standards — they have double of them!

Why is a city Mayor concerning himself with advertising campaigns? I thought mayors worked on really important things: police, crime, utilities, transportation, infrastructure, flood control. — Muriel Schwenck (@MurielSchwenck) February 10, 2020

You are apparently unfamiliar with the Sadiq Kahn brand.

Banned vs not banned pic.twitter.com/ASmn5Yo03a — lorde humbug petey (@sirpetethefirst) February 10, 2020

Seeing them juxtaposed makes this all the more insipid.

If praising only one race is a sign of diversity, and shaming bikini pics while touting underwear images makes sense to you then you possess more of a woke skill set than our staff. Or, you possess the right amount of skills to run a European metropolis.