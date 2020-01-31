It has been a tough week for New York Times reporter Wajahat Ali, at least as far as credibility goes — at the risk of being redundant.

Following his mockery-filled performance art on Don Lemon’s program, Ali has been insistent on using his Twitter feed to continue being provocative. Or continue being antagonistic to common sense. (Embrace the ”and” surely applies.)

The latest has Ali joining the imbalanced hysterics on the left who for some reason enjoy speculating on the prospect of a deposed President Trump refusing to vacate the office, should he be voted out. The basis for these crackpot theories is never really rooted in evidence, nor common sense, but the learned minds of the left seem to love sounding like under-medicated cranks all the same.

What if Trump loses the 2020 election but refuses to leave? He says it was rigged and promotes conspiracy theories and then says it's in the national interest for him to stay? What would Republicans do? — Wajahat "Shaped by the American Coastland" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 30, 2020

The amusement is in this deeply educated and culturally superior NY Times scribe needing to descend into the mire of conspiracy kooks in order to make some sort of point about what might take place in the distant future.

We should all bathe in his brilliance.

You spelled Stacey Abrams wrong. — Coalcracker (@CrackingCoal) January 30, 2020

The better question for all of you would be, "Is a therapist enough, or do I need psychiatric help too". Your delusions are in your own head.. — Danny Bowen (@DannyBowen) January 31, 2020

What if you maybe took a deep breath and realized that this is not the first nor the last American president and everything is gonna be ok? — Amy 🐘🦙 (@WaltzingMtilda) January 31, 2020

A few noticed that Ali here might have been edging up against some of the new Twitter standards.

Can’t you get your own material? Also seems like you’re spreading disinformation to influence an election. — THE Velvet Fist (@TMIWITW) January 30, 2020

Reported for misleading and trying to suppress voters👍🏻 — TexasRed🍷 (@alycialeah) January 31, 2020

As for the rhetorical question he posed for Republicans, there were a number who had answers.

Watch the Secret a Service move his crap back home, then give you the finger for suggesting they wouldn’t as you project your partisan hackery on them? — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) January 31, 2020

This is stupid. He would be arrested. — ❤️Duchess of Hearts💞AnnaD❤️ (@AnnaDsays) January 31, 2020

Evict him. Stop being silly. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 30, 2020

The most laughable aspect in all of this? The people who have been completely unhinged and incapable of accepting the general election results from 2016 are concerned about somebody not honoring election results.

What if the Democrats lose, and instead of accepting the results use endless investigations and constant calls for impeachment to hamstring the President’s agenda, then re-take house and try to actually impeach him on phony charges? Wait…they’ve already done that. — Chris McKeever (@TheRealMcKeever) January 31, 2020

This is complete projection / fan fiction. It’s the Democrats that haven’t accepted 2016. — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) January 30, 2020

Preeeeeeecisely.

In the end of it all, there is just one question to completely unravel Ali’s tinfoil hat rantings.