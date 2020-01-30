Wow, this week the Democrats have had more masks slipping off than seen during a windstorm at Mardi Gras. The latest is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi trying to assert that if the Senate manages to close out this joke of an impeachment that it in no way would clear the President.

In a press conference today the Speaker was asked a rather sharp question: ”Do you think President Trump will be chastened…or will he be emboldened, because the Senate will have acquitted him?” Her answer was…curious.

Pelosi says that Trump "will not be acquitted" because "you cannot be acquitted if you don't have a trial. And you don't have a trial if you don't have witnesses and documentation."pic.twitter.com/zyz0sq1OiR — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) January 30, 2020

Let’s pick this apart in reverse. She says you do not have a trial if you do not have witnesses and documents? She just described the result from the House resolutions. The entire reason there is a squabble in the Senate over calling witnesses is because the House failed to do its job.

So, just to recap: The House's impeachment efforts couldn't wait to adjudicate witness subpoenas, but they could stand to wait an extra three weeks after the vote, and now an acquittal won't be legitimate if the Senate doesn't supplement the House's work. Got it. — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) January 30, 2020

In essence, Pelosi’s reaffirming that D’s didn’t do its own due diligence prior to #impeachment and thus are entangled in its own web of lies and poor strategies. #ImpeachmentHoax #Trump — The Little Italian Girl (@lilitaliangrr) January 30, 2020

I find it entertaining how Dems from the House think they call the shots & are in control.

Newsflash @SpeakerPelosi The Senate & only the Senate, decide what their Trial looks like.

You sent over an Articles that Schiff claims to be "overwhelming" and "uncontested."

Time to vote. — Make The Next Right Choice ⭐⭐⭐ (@MNmurlz) January 30, 2020

17 House wittinesses (18 if you count the ICIG's exculpatory testimony Schiff is refusing to hand over.)… Also, I'm old enough to remember (a few days ago) Nadler and his cohorts delivered carts of relevant documents to the Senate. It's over… She failed! pic.twitter.com/EXLY1eyUFE — {BarkerMom} Text TRUMP to 88022 (@BarkerMom) January 30, 2020

Now on to her main point — she actually says you cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial??? For her to make the comment she has to be standing from the position of someone being guilty until proven innocent. This would be the moment to point out, if you do not have a trial, you do not have a GUILTY conviction.

If the indictment gets dismissed without “trial” in any other case it – the accused is not charged/indicted. Happens all the time in real court procedures. — SilentMajority (@SilentMaj843) January 30, 2020

Can’t be acquitted for an unnamed unknown crime. DUH — john basile (@johnecto) January 30, 2020

It is clear the Democrats believe that simply holding an impeachment is the same as proving guilt. It is like filing a lawsuit is all it takes to win the suit. Apparently they are coming to the realization they do not have enough on their side, so simply insisting Trump is guilty is all they have left.