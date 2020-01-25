As we all know, our betters in the Hollywood intelligentsia are elevated minds who know better than us and deserve us to gather and absorb their every utterance on social and political matters. This week has been filled with all types of this very wisdom delivered from above to us, the unwashed masses, but this may have been once of the most trenchant examples.

Elizabeth Thorp is an actress who has appeared on ”House Of Cards”, so we should pay attention to all of her insights regarding the impeachment in the Senate. All of them.

So I’m no lawyer but I watch Law & Order and I’m confused how one could have a trial without documents or witnesses? #TrumpsRemovalTrial https://t.co/QUTwW5dD6Z — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) January 21, 2020

Now initial reactions upon seeing this would be to suggest she was being facetious or joking. But no, Liz was rather straight-faced about this.

Also if you had a perfect phone call and did nothing wrong, why the hell would you suppress #WitnessesAndDocuments? Like, wouldn’t you want info out there to help vindicate you?? — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) January 21, 2020

Not having watched the show, one must assume ”Law & Order” never covered the detail of Presidential phone calls with world leaders being classified information.

The sad part is that Elizabeth actually had backers for her primetime assessment of the impeachment procedures.

Even Ally McBeal knows a trial without evidence or witnesses is not a trial. — Tobie (@talons918) January 21, 2020

I watched this show called @BullCBS and their trials regularly have witnesses and shows evidence. — 270 is All That Matters (@ScienceMilk) January 21, 2020

Besides decades of Law and Order viewing, many of us have also had jury duty. I've served on three juries, for instance. People know this is wrong. — Karen Springer 🗽 (@SpringerKM) January 21, 2020

As an intern in law school, I prosecuted someone for failing to stop at a stop sign (she requested trial, which was her right). It was a very short trial, but we had 2 witnesses. Impeachment issues are much more complex and require witnesses and documentary evidence. — Teresa Bodwell (@TeresaBodwell) January 21, 2020

A lawyer, who seems unbothered by Adam Schiff denying due process, dismissing presumption of innocence, manipulating evidence, altering the charges, preventing questions of witnesses, leaking classified details to the press, lying about knowing the whistleblower, and refusing to allow the accused to face their accuser.

Otherwise, everything else was perfectly in line with judicial comportment.

Just to put her legal bona fides to the test, Liz reached out to the pinnacle authority on the matter, to be sure she was in good standing.

A Hollywood elitist reaching out to the Hollywood elite for advisement on this super extra-serious matter. There really is only one other way to become a trusted authority on such a grave political matter —