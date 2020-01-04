The Golden Globes — the first accolade given out during the 2 month stretch of entertainment awards shows — has a grand plan for saving the planet displayed on its trophy. A…vegan menu.

Understand now, in a gala evening draped in opulence, a last-minute alteration to the banquet food selection will change the world for the better.

Items on the main entree include king oyster mushrooms scallops and wild mushroom risotto, along with roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts and carrots. A chilled golden beet soup will be served as an appetizer.

Holy crap. These are celebrities eating at this event, not prisoners!!!

The amusing part is that these delusional souls actually think they are doing something significant.

If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said.

So saving the planet is NOT changing the world? Well hey, if you think that serving A-list luminaries a fungus that grows on fecal matter is the way to preserve our planet, then we are all for it.

Of course, this raises a question about all of the other potentially planet-impacting behaviors taking place during the show.

A fine point. Will the hundreds of limousines rolling up on the theater be solar powered?

This entire affair is about overindulgence and wastefulness. Think of the dry-cleaning of the tuxedos and table linens. Think of the energy consumed for lighting and show production. Think of all the caustic chemicals used for the dermabrasions prior to showtime.

Ouch! Also, accurate. But the cocaine is also environmentally problematic. Maybe if they went with locally-sourced meth it would be better.

I like this perspective. Leave the meat to those of us more deserving and can appreciate it.

