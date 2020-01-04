The Golden Globes — the first accolade given out during the 2 month stretch of entertainment awards shows — has a grand plan for saving the planet displayed on its trophy. A…vegan menu.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which recognizes the best in film and television, will serve its A-list guests a 100% plant-based dinner. It’s the first major awards show to go entirely meatless. https://t.co/9QYNKXvS29 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 2, 2020

Understand now, in a gala evening draped in opulence, a last-minute alteration to the banquet food selection will change the world for the better.

Items on the main entree include king oyster mushrooms scallops and wild mushroom risotto, along with roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts and carrots. A chilled golden beet soup will be served as an appetizer.

Holy crap. These are celebrities eating at this event, not prisoners!!!

Ok, this is peak soy Hollywood. Hopefully, Imodium is also on the menu — https://t.co/gmSKBc1LA6 — Chaos. (@qysrg) January 4, 2020

The amusing part is that these delusional souls actually think they are doing something significant.

“If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said.

So saving the planet is NOT changing the world? Well hey, if you think that serving A-list luminaries a fungus that grows on fecal matter is the way to preserve our planet, then we are all for it.

Of course, this raises a question about all of the other potentially planet-impacting behaviors taking place during the show.

It will be interesting to see what modes of transportation will be used to travel to said event… Golden Globes meals going meatless to raise environmental awareness | TheHill https://t.co/MYqlJA360o — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 3, 2020

A fine point. Will the hundreds of limousines rolling up on the theater be solar powered?

This is the functional equivalent of me leaving every vehicle I own idling in the driveway and every light and TV in my house on for about 4 hours but patting myself on the back for canceling it out by sitting in the house eating a beyond burger.https://t.co/7U4zcPH7Mg — Joe Biden had a leg hair named Cornpop (@Deplorable1520) January 4, 2020

“We won’t eat meat to help save the climate. But don’t mind as we turn a blind eye to all of the fossil fuels our guests use in their private jets, vehicles, etc..” https://t.co/H5iIKj7Awx — Michael Knight (@OfficialMKnight) January 2, 2020

MEATLESS MENU: Guests at the Golden Globes will be served a 100% plant-based meal just ahead of showtime Sunday. The initiative is meant to raise environmental awareness about food consumption and waste. https://t.co/RBl7PQDcBW — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) January 4, 2020

This entire affair is about overindulgence and wastefulness. Think of the dry-cleaning of the tuxedos and table linens. Think of the energy consumed for lighting and show production. Think of all the caustic chemicals used for the dermabrasions prior to showtime.

It’d be even more environmentally friendly if they just tweeted a list of winners https://t.co/iulV6qHmT4 — Christine is in Maine 😍 (@crousselle) January 4, 2020

The Golden Globes is going meatless to raise environmental awareness. Fortunately the parties afterwards won’t be going drug-free because snorting cocaine while banging a hooker doesn’t hurt the environment as much as eating meat will do. — Wallace Wang (@wallacewang_com) January 4, 2020

Ouch! Also, accurate. But the cocaine is also environmentally problematic. Maybe if they went with locally-sourced meth it would be better.

Golden Globe award meal will be going meatless this year. Quite fitting for the talentless and brainless. It’s about time they didn’t waste meat on them pic.twitter.com/ulhM5kcgFN — Cookie (@dcookie377) January 2, 2020

I like this perspective. Leave the meat to those of us more deserving and can appreciate it.