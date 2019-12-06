If you do not follow @ComfortablySmug then there is no other way to say it–you are doing Twitter incorrectly.

Today one of our favorite conservative agitators got fed up with the way the press swallows spoon-fed talking points from the hyper-leftists source Media Matters for America, so he decided to take action.

It all began with the story circulating today of Nikki Haley supposedly giving fawning words to the Confederate Flag. To explain, the accusation was she had given glowing praise of the flag during her term as governor of South Carolina, during that state’s debate years back about removing the flag. What Haley had actually said was some of her citizens held the flag in high regard.

That dumpster fire of a story was provoked by MMFA, and Smug basically had enough. The first thing he did was his favorite standby; he summoned up his followers.

But along with that he also seemingly undertook a new enterprise. (This being a known prankster account you always have to hedge, but the hope is this is legitimate.) Smug called on an acolyte to begin a compilation of news outlets that are repurposing those MMFA talking points.

I'm having my assistant @MatthewFoldi maintain a list of Journos who push @mmfa talking points. If you see any "journalist" pushing that bullshit, DM him the link to the tweet / screenshot — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 6, 2019

The response has been ENORMOUS@MatthewFoldi is setting up a Google document. I understand these are office documents that are stored in clouds and people can all add information!! Ping Foldi to join the war effort — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 6, 2019

And Foldi appears to be hard at it.

Working my way through my DMs. I will get to everything so keep sending! Let’s go! Stay tuned for some updates 🙌 https://t.co/ifqkcDOUYl pic.twitter.com/AqVVxmuYdb — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 6, 2019

UPDATED REQUEST 🚨 (many to come): Please send links *and* screenshots to me. I’ve already gotten a lot of links to deleted tweets https://t.co/GJUUewNjme — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 6, 2019

Now, if you think this appears to be a good idea but question the effectiveness — just you wait.

First off, this takes on a new significance because soon after his announcement Smug garnered a response from Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters.

By mmfa talking points, you mean facts and research? And now you are organizing to help right-wingers spend more time engaging with facts and research? Okayyyyy — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) December 6, 2019

Note the sneering condescension and dismissiveness of Carusone. In fact, go back and re-read his words. Note also the time of his tweet. Okay, moving onward.

Following his call to action, and after the leader of MMFA preened and scoffed about them foisting nothing but facts, this announcement was made by Axios, one of the outlets that regurgitated the MMFA Nikki Haley hit piece

We've deleted a tweet saying that Nikki Haley said the Confederate flag represents "service, sacrifice and heritage". Our story has been updated to reflect that Haley said: "People saw [the flag] as service, and sacrifice and heritage" https://t.co/oTIoBbXy4z — Axios (@axios) December 6, 2019

Just – That – Quickly. It is so delicious how rapid this takedown occurred.

And as a result, Angelo has been on the receiving end of some very well-earned scorn.

Lol, try to clap, get clapped back harder. Big oof for that MMFA guy. — That Guy (@That_Guy_D_C) December 6, 2019

The oblivious irony of this post, as Axios is pulling down a BS piece fed to them from @MMFA is golden.

Printing this out, framing it, handing it down for future generations. https://t.co/XIdZYRAZgI — Brad Slager: It's Lt-Col-VP-Rev-Kaiser, SIR 🍸 🥃 (@MartiniShark) December 6, 2019

I love how the right gets treated like the people who hate journalism while you actively destroy the profession with the consent of journalists. — Mic Dre (@mic_p_dre) December 6, 2019

Here is hoping that Smug’s new enterprise is a serious effort. It will be fantastic to watch as the mainstream media is shown as the leftist hacks we know them to be, and which they loudly deny.

And let’s face the facts, if this is the kind of results we can expect there are fireworks in the future.

.@mmfa when they find out the minions are coming for them pic.twitter.com/oLPhHh1a61 — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) December 6, 2019

This could be accurate, but only if the humps working for Media Matters actually have an ounce of self-awareness.

One thing is certain — if they are not scared, they should be…