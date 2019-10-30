Throughout the day there was tension as a wildfire that was sparked in the Simi Valley area of California and winds drove flames on the doorstep of the Reagan Library.

"It's a whole lot of fire trucks, a whole lot of heroes out here protecting President Reagan's library," John Heubusch, the library's executive director, told CNN affiliate KTLA. "They're doing a heroic job." https://t.co/V4iBPb7tei — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) October 30, 2019

Presidential hopeful Julian Castro used this outbreak to attribute California’s fire issue to climate change. Climate change…caused fire. Even though this fire was started by a tree branch hitting power lines, many were alluding to climate change being the cause of all of this, and they used this as a basis to get political in a potential loss of history.

climate change fueled wildfires threatening the reagan library is way too spot-on of a metaphor pic.twitter.com/5YX3vT09iG — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) October 30, 2019

Ronald Reagan (as I wrote in my book Tear Down This Myth) took the solar panels off the White House roof to mock Jimmy Carter on energy conservation. Now wildfires fueled by climate change are threatening his presidential library in Simi Valley https://t.co/BYLLmIudJu — Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) October 30, 2019

it would be pretty on-brand for 2019 for the reagan presidential library to burn down to climate change-exacerbated wildfire at a time when republicans have completely abandoned uncle ron — the norms haunter (@cd_hooks) October 30, 2019

For the defenders of the Reagan Library's honor:

1. Reagan and his administration were responsible for policies that have accelerated climate change to this point

2. CA fires are catastrophic due in part to higher temps, stronger winds, and drier foliage caused by climate change — HägAdzussa 💀 A Heathen's Curse (@adzesband) October 30, 2019

Got that? Before Reagan, there had been no wildfires in California. And his policies managed to alter the global climate in about the span of 30 years. High Scientificalation going on there!

There were many who were gleeful about the impending disaster beyond the climate. The destruction of a library, historical records, and American history was something notable for those who normally call for the reverence of those things.

Politicizing a fire at the library is the highest form of social commentary.

a fitting end to the ronald reagan presidential library would indeed be losing all the knowledge contained therein — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 30, 2019

The Ronald Reagan library staff is evacuating all his records except for the ones about arm sales during his second term — As the father of a son (@BobbyBigWheel) October 30, 2019

If the Reagan Library catches fire they're just going to spray water on the trees surrounding it and let it trickle down. — Michael Dale (@MichaelDale) October 30, 2019

That’s wit, right there.

If I was The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, I would just say no https://t.co/sRN1fJjIk9 — medium king (@MamoudouNDiaye) October 30, 2019

Annnnnnd…that is not.

heard the reagan library, where alt-right climate change denier ben shapiro had his latest book launch, is about to go down in flames pic.twitter.com/FHXClFU5QT — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) October 30, 2019

You sound like Julian Castro now. Do not do that, it is not a flattering look.

So if the Reagan Library catches on fire it’ll be put out by the private sector, right? — disloyallkrinsk5 (@krinsk5) October 30, 2019

You think this was pithy, however much of the fire problems are exacerbated by the government policies in the state. But sure, you made a point.

Meanwhile not everyone was looking at this as a political metaphor.

This is the kind of thing historians have nightmares about. https://t.co/gwNPtlQaVf — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 30, 2019

For those so focused on the environment, instead of being petulant they should be happy that the library had an environmental solution to the potential threat.

California libs: There's really nothing we can do to prevent these wildfires

Ronald Reagan Library: Have you tried goats? https://t.co/vZgF7Cpm4D — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 30, 2019

Well it appears the library has avoided catastrophe. We would like to offer up hopes and prayers for those who were cheering for the destruction. Maybe soon there will be another tragedy to come along that can be politicized for your edification.

Firefighters save Reagan library. This is the 2nd time the library has been saved by firefighters President Reagan hosted firefighters & was given a helmet. His staff asked him if they wanted the helmet archived. He said no! It is still on his desk in his office today. pic.twitter.com/yH8uPFi23K — Frank Ricci (@RicciSCOTUS) October 30, 2019