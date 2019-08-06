When it comes to mass shootings with multiple victims the course of action required is some sensitivity, decency, and a sense of respect and mourning. Of course, Democrats and the media respond with inciteful language, thoughtless accusations, and political opportunism.

Oh — and stupidity. Cannot forget that constant.

Looking into the latter category, Kamala Harris decided to start mewling over the gun issue, desperate not to be out-shrieked by the other candidates. In so doing, as she tries to sound stern and authoritative, she ends up looking rather daft.

Assault weapons are weapons of war. They are designed to kill a lot of people quickly. There is no reason they should exist on the streets of a civil society. As president, I'll take executive action to ban imports of AR-15-style assault weapons. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2019

The first order of business: Seriously, Kamala wants to discuss what is on the streets of San Francisco??? Okay…

If you were truly concerned with what was on the streets of a civil society you would clean up the human fecal matter and needles across your adored city. https://t.co/BnOD93CDgi — Brad Slager – Promoter #ButlerFest 2019 🍸 🥃🎬💻 (@MartiniShark) August 6, 2019

You know what else doesn't belong on the streets of a civil society? Poop. The entire state of California can sit this one out. https://t.co/mKljTPZCfm — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 6, 2019

Next issue: more of a factual problem exists in her “plan”. She states that she wants to ban imports of AR-15 rifles. A seemingly sound strategy…if you are brazenly ignorant about the guns. Kamala Harris has proven to be brazenly ignorant about the guns.

They're not imports, moron. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 6, 2019

KAMALA HARRIS WANTS TO BAN IMPORTS OF… AMERICAN-MADE AR WEAPONS… Holy crap the ignorance or blatant show of "I won't do anything". Also, the deafening silence over daily gunfire in our cities is tremendous. — George Walters (@geo_walters) August 6, 2019

Does she not know that the AR-15 is a home grown weapon? Shhh, nevermind, forget I said anything. YEAH KWEEN, GO GET THOSE NORINCO FUCKERS! https://t.co/KYfKxar8WT — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) August 6, 2019

I love how EOs are now a good thing. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 6, 2019

Right?

That's a good way to create jobs in America — gun manufacturing jobs. But it won't do much to reduce the availability of such weapons. — R. Allen Gilliam (@RAllenGilliam) August 6, 2019

I am pretty sure she already knows that. She is just hoping her base doesn't. — Clinton Collum (@CollumClinton) August 6, 2019

Pretty much this, yea. Her base is applauding her “bold” stance here.

The AR-15 was invented in America, about 60 years ago. Today there are dozens of manufacturers of this style of rifle – in the United States.

Then there is the small matter of calling the AR-15 a “weapon of war”. It is a common boogeyman reference by the gun-nabbers. There is only one small detail, revealed in the form of a question: Which armies use the AR-15? (To save you frustration on the Googler device – the answer is ZERO.)

Assault weapons are automatic and are used for war. They are NOT for sale to US citizens. We do not IMPORT AR15s there are over 500 manufacturers in the US. — R (@spillbeer78) August 6, 2019

So true that’s why “assault style weapons” or military grade weapons are not sold to civilians. You would have to go to the black market for those. 🤔 — Eduardo (@GlacialDragon) August 6, 2019

One significant fly in the ointment: AR15’s aren’t assault weapons. They are not, and never were used in battle. In fact not one AR15 has ever been issued to a soldier. — Evan Graham (@EvanGra88883703) August 6, 2019

Either you don't know much about guns or you're pandering. Either way, it doesn't look good. The military doesn't use semiauto AR-15's. A semiauto means 1 round fired every time the trigger is pulled. Most guns in the US are this style. Take the time to go learn at a gun range. — Nathan Speth (@Speth27) August 6, 2019

Okay, we are going to have to request that you people exit this debate now. We are discussing gun control, and there is no place in such a discussion for your facts, and frankly, your accuracy on the matter is triggering and problematic.

Basically it comes down to this: Kamaala’s plan for solving the gun problem is about as valuable as those piles that are spreading across California streets.