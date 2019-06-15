In about a week the Democratic Party Presidential debates will kick off and there has been a bit of head-scratching as to what to do, given nearly two dozen prospective candidates have announced their desire to run for the highest office.

While our suggestion of a gladiator battle has gone ignored, the solution has been to divide the field into two groups and hold separate debates on successive nights.

The first 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate lineups are set. It’s scheduled for June 26 and 27 and here’s who will take the stage each night of the first debate https://t.co/DdeUBaF8qR pic.twitter.com/HdekYbjdSq — CNN (@CNN) June 14, 2019

But what is to be made of this? As Doug mentioned, they are labeling the two groups — by color? And…why?

This is interesting. Based on the latest national polls, the top five for the Democratic nomination are Biden, Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, and Harris. These are the two debate groups (randomly selected) for the two night NBC News debates. Warren has the night all to herself pic.twitter.com/0PNbZmVmTO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 14, 2019

Ummm…

Per @MorningConsult data, the top polling candidates — except Warren — are all on the same stage for the Night 2 debate https://t.co/nbAGbqVPdN pic.twitter.com/cBpY3u11pR — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) June 14, 2019

That certainly – well what is the opposite of “clears things up“?

Many were less than impressed by this arrangement.

But neither purple nor orange are *primary* colors! #BaDumTss

____________

Democrats get split into purple and orange groups for two nights of debating https://t.co/OT78U5iCdD — Christopher Nemeh, M.D. (@CNemehMD) June 14, 2019

Democratic Socialists call Purple and Orange the "colors of oppression" and ask instead for Democrats to be grouped as Maize and Umber. https://t.co/beNjvztiVP — mmmm… brisket (@LosBilbilocos) June 14, 2019

Democrats ties to Soros are all about “revolutions”. The “Orange Revolution” overthrew the duly ejected government of Ukraine in 2014. The Clintons declared the “purple revolution” to overthrow Trump in force with her and Bill’s purple attire the night of her concession speech pic.twitter.com/flKDPP3Qul — Land of the Free (@trustrestored) June 1, 2019

Oh holy hell, imagine if this theory was proven out!

The team color choices brought up a number of comparables.

Official flavors of the Democratic Party debates pic.twitter.com/UmfC79UWev — Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) June 14, 2019

Democrats Purple and Democrats Orange sounds like when they tried to divide too many characters into X-Men Blue and X-Men Gold. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 14, 2019

Democrats going all Legends of the Hidden Temple on us. The Purple Parrots vs The Orange Iguanas. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/Mu51VdoBBU — Ryan Haft (@haftydoesit) June 14, 2019

Tfw you wanted Democrats Purple Version but your mom bought you Democrats Orange Version :///// — Uncle Bilvo (@UncleBilvo) June 15, 2019

Democrats Purple and Democrats Orange.

It's like a new set of Pokémon games. — Maria – Leaving X-Fest 👽 (@tohru_saien) June 14, 2019

I’ll get purple if someone gets orange, so we can trade the game-specific democrats. Gotta Catch ‘em all! https://t.co/xNeFNMTa4c — Brenham Sean Adams (@BrenhamSean) June 14, 2019

Remember when you were assigned the purple reading group, but your friend was assigned orange and at that moment you realized you were better than them? https://t.co/gqzpJI5yEg — Julia (@dumbestkopf) June 14, 2019

That's the color of the propeller beanies the candidates will be wearing, I believe — Scott Bland (@PoliticoScott) June 14, 2019

the purple debate pic.twitter.com/XFY4QJF5an — Amanda Wilcox (@amanda_frazier8) June 14, 2019

The orange debate pic.twitter.com/pXvvRLJ8kz — Amanda Wilcox (@amanda_frazier8) June 14, 2019

This seems rather accurate, to be honest.

And of course, any levity at all has to be snuffed out by those overly serious hectoring scolds on the far left-wing.

good to know that people are dying in American concentration camps but we’re all having a laugh about how the orange and purple Democrat thing reminds us of kickball and soda fuck you — silicone.snail (@SiliconeSnail) June 15, 2019

Actually, your hyper-dramatic self-serious is generating far more laughter.