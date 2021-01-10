Anthony Scaramucci is sure getting mileage out of his truncated political career. He has basically become infamous for lasting all of 10 days in the Trump administration, but that embarrassing resume has, of course, made him a darling to the left and the media.

After starting a failed political action committee (his anti-Trump Right Side PAC dissolved well before the election) he has now made himself available to any news outlet desperate for a voice to scorch President Trump. The diminutive Ant-knee seems to recognize his days of relevancy are about to close, so he is straining to remain a name in the mind of the public.

One Scaramucci left for Trump. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 9, 2021

Get it?! Trump only has 10 days remaining in his administration – he has one Scaramucci to go!! That is just so utterly…well, ”hilarious” does not exactly come to mind.

Continually posting your greatest L to own the cons. https://t.co/Z3LFtwCITm — Ordy Packard's A-mish Torch & Pitchfork Emporium (@OrdyPackard) January 10, 2021

Yea, not exactly sure reminding people of your failed venture in his cabinet delivers the stinging barb you think.

Which will give him roughly 140 more Scaramuccis than you lasted. https://t.co/V9f38Knfj0 — Brad Slager – Trashgoblin; Ignorant of VG Symbols (@MartiniShark) January 10, 2021

You’ve been waiting a long time for that haven’t you….😂 — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) January 9, 2021

So true. Anthony likes to pretend the fealty lasted only 10 days, when in fact he wormed his way into Trump’s graces. He initially worked on behalf of Democrats, then latched onto Mitt Romney’s campaign, and after backing Scott Walker, then Jeb Bush, the opportunist saw possibilities with Trump.

He worked for 8 months to ingratiate himself with the administration, beginning with the transition team. Once he was tabbed to become the White House Communications Director trouble erupted. Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus ended up leaving over his hiring. When John F. Kelly became the new Chief Of Staff his first task was to send Scaramucci packing.

So Anthony posturing today that he left on account of his own scruples is a fable he weaves that is much taller than himself.

They are only going after influential accounts. You’re safe — David Hof (@swisstexas) January 9, 2021

Remember you always supported this man until it didnt work well for ya. No one should forget that you were in the deep end of the ‘wrong’ and can’t simply swim ashore, after things stopped be advantageous for ya — Arj (@Arjkm83) January 9, 2021

The “Scaramucci” time reference has long since passed its relevance. About 112 scaramuccis ago. Find new relevance or stop with cheeky quips. Unless of course, this is all you got. — TampaChief17 (@TampaChief17) January 9, 2021

After Trump leaves the timeframe will become a punchline for others to use, at Scaramucci’s expense. But fret not — it seems Anthony has his career mapped out already.

I got a personally recorded msg from the Mooch for my birthday!

My son paid for it.

You too could get one for your grandma for one low, low price of $150. — Leslie Cunningham (@LeslieLASC) January 9, 2021