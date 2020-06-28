The mindset of the contemporary journalist is something to behold at times. We know that the bulk of the mainstream news outlets trends towards the leftistsâ€™ side of the aisle, but it becomes fascinating when you can sit back, study them as subjects, and see how the gears and pulleys in their minds operate.

NBCâ€™s Katy Tur had some new information regarding our pandemic and you can sense her enthusiasm to blast out the detail.

CDC says COVID-19 cases in U.S. may be 10 times higher than reported https://t.co/5Ls1KHS00z â€” Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) June 25, 2020

You can also sense a lack of applied reasoning to this information. It feels like a knee-jerk response to grave news regarding the viral outbreak, except it is not exactly dire news.

Yes, thatâ€™s what weâ€™ve been saying all along. That inflated IFR of yours is looking shakier than ever. â€” Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) June 25, 2020

Continuing, this would lead to other results as well, result that probably would not inspire Katy, given they are rather positive in nature and do not contribute to gripping hysterical headlines.

Which would be awesome news in terms of achieving herd immunity, going back to school in the fall and voting in person. â€” unruly kulak, striped edition (@robo_tabby) June 26, 2020

It probably is, and it has probably been around much longer but hereâ€™s the facts. Population of the United States

330,965,224 US COVID-19 Deaths 124,279/330,965,224 = .037% 375 COVID DEATHS out of 1M and 42% are in nursing homes. OPEN UP THE COUNTRY!!!! pic.twitter.com/u54qSKhVn4 â€” Median Politics (@MedianPolitics) June 25, 2020

It is unclear why all of this factual data needs to be injected into a discussion about viral infection rates! But just to continue to put a damper on Ms. Turâ€™s announcement there is one more attached reality to factor in here.

So that means weâ€™ve had 10 times the amount of recoveries Great news. â€” Anonymous Source (@djohnston53) June 25, 2020

Pre â€“ cisely.

Then this means the death rate is also 10 times lower, as a result. Which translates to the pandemic not being as fatal as your industry has been hyping.

Ergo, this is good/great news. https://t.co/EALW4akkjg â€” Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) June 26, 2020

Not sure why this is a bad thing. It means the death rate is even lower, and the rate of severe symptoms as well. â€” John Paul Sterling (@sterlinginks) June 27, 2020

So the death rate is actually >1%

Huhâ€¦ time to get on with our lives then. â€” D Wenke (@DaveWenke) June 26, 2020

But, if we were to do that citizens would be experiencing their expected freedoms, politicians would lose some of their power base, and the media would have less control in manipulating our lives!

None of those are acceptable results.

