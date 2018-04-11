The NRA is constantly in the news for one reason or another. Lately, it’s because people have insinuated that the pro-gun group is responsible for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Now, there seem to be conspiracy theories about the NRA being thrown left and right.

The latest attack on the NRA comes from none other than NPR. The liberal taxpayer-funded “news” organization tried making a story out of something that really isn’t a story.

Apparently, 23 Russian Americans donated to the NRA … via memberships. Somehow that must mean Russians are infiltrating the NRA, and thus, America.

NRA, In New Document, Acknowledges More Than 20 Russian-Linked Contributors https://t.co/OoZn9HFHEj — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) April 11, 2018

Erielle Davidson set the record straight: this. is. not. a. story.

So move on, NPR.

Membership dues. They paid membership dues. And many were Americans living abroad. This is a nothing-burger that only fuels the notion of a witch hunt. https://t.co/hLyYETyBZm — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 11, 2018

Not to mention all the hysteria just makes anything that may have an ounce of legitimacy that much more difficult to take seriously — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) April 11, 2018

You would have thought this story came from The Onion.

They paid some dope to get this "scoop" with our money… — Paul Young (@pyoung04) April 11, 2018

20 out of millions? That's as valid as a climate change graph. — PetsareNOTdisposable (@LrElias3) April 11, 2018

At least people took the time to call NPR out for their dumb reporting.

I'll take trying to present an absolute non-issue as "proof" that the NRA is bad for 200 Alex. It's ridiculous that somebody thought that this was a story and it's ridiculous that people buy into this idiocy. Get a grip. — Levi Strodtman (@ninjawithguns) April 11, 2018

Only $200? Should have gone for $1,200!

They are mostly just members paying dues. This is ridiculous. — (((David L. Ritter))) (@BlessedTex) April 11, 2018

Read this article & you will see the utter insignificance of this. It is anything but news & anything but relevant. It is Americans living in Russia, for whatever reason for whatever length of time, renewing their memberships & making small contributions, same way they do here. — VinManHere (@vja3000) April 11, 2018

Exactly!

Your headline is intentionally misleading. From the article, "just over $2,500 and most of that was "routine payments" for membership dues or magazine subscriptions"#Journalism — Unindicted Co-Conspirabot #14 💂 (@BillySullivan7) April 11, 2018

$2,500 is a very insignificant amount of money for an organization as big as the NRA.

$2300 over 3 years in mostly dues? Wow, smoking gun… LOL! — Think About It (@ChipsAHoying) April 11, 2018

It’s been smoking for awhile, you know! HA!

Is this the best evidence out there? A few thousand dollars in contributions? How is that significant? Instead of the extremes screaming at eachother, can we get to more important business? — Dan B (@LanchestersCube) April 11, 2018

WOW! 20 out of 5 million NRA members are Russians? you don't say? And why is NPR anti-Russian? Do you have a problem with the millions of Russian-Americans who believe in the bill of rights living and being productive in the USA!? — Victory1225 (@Victory12251) April 11, 2018

That’s less than one percent of the NRA’s membership. Great job, NPR! You’re breaking REAL news, one fake story at a time.