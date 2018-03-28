Every time there’s a mass shooting of some sort the NRA suddenly has a target on its back. Somehow, the 5.5 MILLION members who make up the NRA are responsible for mass shootings that they didn’t commit.

Anti-gunners were VERY triggered when The Hill posted an article saying donations to the NRA’s PAC skyrocketed after the Parkland shooting.

NRA donations skyrocketed after Parkland shooting https://t.co/W6fCO1eF1Z pic.twitter.com/0kxWbtMtYX — The Hill (@thehill) March 29, 2018

Gun control advocates wasted NO TIME calling NRA members terrorists and every other name in the book. But remember, these are the “tolerant” people on the left.

NRA is in the U.S., in case you missed that memo.

National Run-for-your-life Association — Kathryn Rubenstein (@kjrubenstein) March 29, 2018

That would be the NRFYLA. Nice try though.

Donations from Americans? Doubtful. — mizflava (@mizflava) March 29, 2018

Gun control advocates HATE the thought of Americans getting behind the Second Amendment.

Because *gasp* HOW HORRIBLE!

NRA is a terrorist orgnization — phreephall (@Vanagon111) March 29, 2018

Do people consider the NRA to be a terrorist organization because they don’t agree with the Second Amendment?

The answer: yes.

Deplorable — J S Rodman (@johnsrodman) March 29, 2018

YUP! You caught us! You found another basket of deplorables!

Lots of terrorists in America… and I am sure many came in from Russia, too — JermePhilip (@JermePhilip) March 29, 2018

LOLOLOL. Ya’ll need to come up with some new talking points.

International donations from Russia — WTFGOP? #NeverAgain (@DogginTrump) March 29, 2018

NRA – National Russian Association! — Max Howroute (@howroute) March 29, 2018

Maybe the NRA should pay for the wall — Heather (@drunkprelude) March 29, 2018

We’d rather make sure our money is used to fight ya’ll who want to take away our Second Amendment rights.