Both the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and MTV have partnered to push the #MarchForOurLives narrative for gun control.

Today, we’re letting Congress and @realDonaldTrump know, we’ve had #Enough. NAACP will be a thousand members strong at the March For Our Lives Rally #IfNotNowWhen #NAACPNow — NAACP (@NAACP) March 24, 2018

We partnered with @MTV to bring more than 800 youth and college members to the March For Our Lives Rally today. We’re fired up and ready to go! #IfNotNowWhen #Enough #NAACPNow — NAACP (@NAACP) March 24, 2018

Oh, so you’re actively working to push the Democratic agenda? Got it.

We march in remembrance of the 17 lives lost in the Parkland shooting. We march for the 500+ teenage lives lost to gun violence already this year. We #MarchForOurLives — NAACP (@NAACP) March 24, 2018

You’re not marching in remembrance of the 17 kids who were lost in Parkland. You’re marching for gun control and making the assumption that those victims would have wanted stricter gun laws.

Gun violence disproportionately affects Black communities – from mass shootings, homicides, suicide and police brutality. #Enough is #Enough. Today, our voices MUST be heard. #MarchForOurLives #IfNotNowWhen — NAACP (@NAACP) March 24, 2018

What does police brutality have to do with this march?

Our young members are amped up and ready ✊🏾#marchforourlives pic.twitter.com/1CSatrhomG — NAACP (@NAACP) March 24, 2018

Of course, that partnership also means that celebrities (naturally) are involved in this.

.@BTWFoundation & I believe in the power of young people to create a better future. We’re so proud to stand with @MTV & @NAACP to support the young people marching for safer schools and communities. I am proud to sponsor a bus, heading from Harlem to DC for #MarchForOurLives — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 24, 2018

Our bus will be one of 17 buses, representing the lives lost in the Parkland shooting and those lost every day to gun violence. Join youth from @StreetCornerRes & so many more, marching for safer communities, this weekend & every day. I am proud to support them. #NeverAgain — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 24, 2018

Don’t you just LOVE when celebrities put money behind these things and act like they were hitting the pavement?

Sending my LOVE and ENCOURAGEMENT to all the young people traveling from NY & across the country to #MarchForOurLives with @MTV & @NAACP. THANK YOU for standing up & speaking out against gun violence #ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/Oe2svCSWvW — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) March 23, 2018

Writing a tweet sending “love” and “encouragement” means a WHOLE lot.

Today is @AMarch4OurLives. I’m partnering with @MTV and @NAACP to sponsor a bus full of smart young young people traveling from NYC to #MarchForOurLives Washington, D.C. today. Thank you for standing up and saying you’ve had #ENOUGH. See you there. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 24, 2018

Nothing’s easier than throwing some money at a movement to say, “I participated,” right, Jimmy?

Sending all my support & encouragement to the young people from Raleigh and Greensboro, NC traveling to #MarchForOurLives with @MTV & @NAACP. Thank you for taking a stand and speaking out against gun violence #ENOUGH ✊🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 24, 2018

Another “I agree with you but refuse to hit the pavement” tweet from a celebrity. WHOO HOO! Progress and change!

Then there’s Miley Cyrus who thinks the gun control debate is nothing but fun and games…

Surrounded by heroines! Lucky to be here at this moment in history with the ones I love! #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/xVF4sDVofh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2018

…as evidenced by her idiotic selfies.

…and dumb videos.

Selfies and Licks w @noahcyrus ! It’s a very special morning #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/aWuFWweOKt — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2018

Here come the hashtag warriors…

If you can get out & support @AMarch4OurLives today I am proud of this generation standing up for injustice & having their voices heard, making real change. The world is listening. Some may not know me but I stand with you @Emma4Change #marchforourlives @MSNBC @mtv @naacp @NBA pic.twitter.com/ypSeeT1LVH — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) March 24, 2018

Why do Democrats LOVE to have sign selfies? Is this the new form of activism these days?