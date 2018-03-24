The gun control debate continues to get heated, especially when it comes to gun control movement’s darling, David Hogg. Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv decided to make an offer to Hogg: for the two to debate while they’re both in D.C. It’s an understandable sentiment considering both have gone through the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas and both are on opposite sides of the issue.

Sadly though, gun control advocates quickly moved to berate Kashuv’s good-natured gesture.

Hey @davidhogg111 you seem really fired up about gun control Lets debate, one Parkland student to another I'm in DC right now — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 24, 2018

Made sure @davidhogg111 saw my tweet. Lets do this pic.twitter.com/h2QTrpEwyg — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 24, 2018

David’s a little busy right now, fighting for real change. What you’re doing is something very different — Jen Leah (@LeahJen) March 24, 2018

Um, Kashuv has met with the President, Vice President, First Lady and members of Congress on BOTH sides of the aisle. That’s SOMETHING productive.

😂😂😂😂keep it up David this lame ass boy is just trying so hard to ride your wave stick with @foxnews Kyle David is a star and has no time for coattail riders — jeb (@twoballzinya) March 24, 2018

What makes you think Kashuv wants to ride Hogg’s coattails? If he did, he would have easily jumped on the gun control bandwagon.

I think he may be too busy to stop everything he is doing to appease you. These targeted tweets make you seem desperate. Please stop for your own good. Go ahead & fight your fight, but stop trying to call other students out. They're allowed to have their own set of priorities. — Cyn (@Cyn190) March 24, 2018

Um…debating isn’t calling anyone out?

You’re attentions seeker NRA puppet. He said he’s marching and speaking to stop mass shooting. I believe you also want to stop mass shootings, correct ? So why do u want to go against him? Why don’t you work on your own march and speak to solve the problem? — Ted (@Ted28760818) March 24, 2018

Newsflash: NO ONE is in favor of mass shootings. No one wants to see children gunned down. Just because someone is pro-gun doesn’t mean that they’re in favor of school shootings.

You really are trying to get that attention aren’t you? These kids aren’t tweeting you, nor thinking about you, but you continue your negativity. Are you really trying to solve the problem or are you just Jealous? This is really petty of you. — Niko Horton (@horton_niko) March 24, 2018

You can’t solve the problem if you don’t have the conversation.

You should be supporting you classmates. Every time you tweet, David Hogg and your classmates are attacked and ridiculed by your comrades. But you know that already. Shame on you for making this about you and not the gunned down. Slippery slope!! Shame! — Kathy Rayborn (@KathyRayborn1) March 24, 2018

Kashuv doesn’t agree with taking away people’s Second Amendment rights. Why would he “support” his classmates? That’s all the March For Our Lives rally is.

He is busy! He is marching with millions of Americans who are against Assault Style weapons! What are you doing? #Resistance #MarchForOurLives — ted friel (@tedfriel41) March 24, 2018

He's leading a movement. What are YOU doing, sis? — machu 🇵🇷 (@jlojno) March 24, 2018

He’s meeting with legislators.

Kyle, demonstrate you represent a point of view that has the kind of support that David’s does. Until then you don’t automatically deserve the same amount of attention. Or equal time to make your counter argument. This isn’t a 50/50 issue. You’re in the minority. — Anthony (@antbrando) March 24, 2018

At least you're as petty as a teenager… — Unsaddled (@UnsaddledDonald) March 24, 2018

Sounds like you're desperate to be relevant

LMAO — F*ck The NRA (@Dreama1963) March 24, 2018

Poor Kyle

Hanging on the sidelines

Desperate for a debate

Too bad…. the revolution is on

And it's too damn late

He got the School Safety Bill passed

That should be enough for him

Unfortunately he knows this is not the end

Our kids are angry to the brim! — F*ck The NRA (@Dreama1963) March 24, 2018

How poetic.

Kashuv wants a solution just as much as Hogg. How they go about change is different though.

Wow! Kyle is still enraged he is not getting any attention. — Joeyisk (@avpskis) March 24, 2018

Clearly these people are upset that Kashuv has had a positive impact in Washington.